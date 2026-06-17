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Air Peace Expands Regional Flights to Four New African Countries
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Air Peace Expands Regional Flights to Four New African Countries

by  Ruth Sekyi
2 min read
  • Air Peace has announced the launch of new scheduled flight services across Africa
  • The airline expanded its network to connect Lagos with four new countries
  • The new flight routes were scheduled to take effect from August 1, 2026

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Nigeria's carrier, Air Peace, has announced a major expansion of its scheduled flight services across West and Central Africa.

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Air Peace announces new scheduled flights from Lagos to four African countries, enhancing regional connectivity and boosting trade and tourism from August 1, 2026. Image credit: Air Peace
Source: UGC

The airline confirmed the plan to launch new direct routes connecting Lagos with four major regional destinations in an X post on June 16, 2026.

Air Peace excites customers with new development

The new operational routes will connect passengers from the Lagos hub to Douala in Cameroon, Libreville in Gabon, Bamako in Mali, and Conakry in Guinea. According to the management, the development aims to improve connectivity, trade, and tourism across the African continent.

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The launch of these services is expected to enhance the regional network of the airline. It reinforces Lagos as a strategic aviation gateway, linking West and Central Africa to an extensive domestic network.

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Passengers travelling from the new destinations will have access to onward connections across Nigeria. These include flights to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin, Enugu, Owerri, Kano, and other nationwide cities.

The upcoming expansion project has generated several discussions online among business travellers and aviation enthusiasts. Many people shared their thoughts regarding the airline's growth on various social media platforms.

Read more about Air Peace’s regional operations expansion in the X post below.

Delta flight lands with two flat tyres

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Delta Air Lines flight landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Tuesday afternoon after experiencing issues with its landing gear.

The aircraft managed to touch down successfully despite having two flat front tyres upon arrival.

The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) responded to the scene to assess the situation and secure the aircraft. Emergency personnel confirmed that the plane made it to the runway without any further operational complication.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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