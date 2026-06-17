A young entrepreneur, Emmanuel Codes, has successfully registered a technology company with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC)

His announcement has attracted positive reactions on social media, with users congratulating him on the achievement

The story highlights the growing number of young Nigerians engaging in the country’s expanding technology and startup ecosystem

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A young entrepreneur, Emmanuel Codes, has shared his excitement on social media after successfully registering a technology company with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

He posted the official certificate of incorporation on his X account, showing that the business was registered in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria.

A young Nigerian entrepreneur, Emmanuel Codes, has officially registered his tech company with the Corporate Affairs Commission in Abuja. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images, Emmanuel_codes/X

Source: UGC

The document confirms the registration of a private company limited by shares under the name Collan Tech Solution Limited on June 15, 2026.

The entrepreneur expressed pride in the milestone, describing it as a significant personal achievement.

He noted that the accomplishment carried special meaning for him and his family, as he is the first in his family line to establish a registered tech company.

Emmanuel also reflected on the journey leading up to the registration, highlighting the importance of persistence and belief in his vision for building a technology-driven business.

See the full X post here:

His post has attracted attention online, with many social media users congratulating him and encouraging other young people to pursue entrepreneurship and formalise their business ideas.

The development adds to growing stories of young Nigerians leveraging digital opportunities to build and register formal businesses within the country’s expanding tech ecosystem.

Source: YEN.com.gh