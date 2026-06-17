The Port of Cape Town in South Africa has been ranked the world's lowest performing container port in the World Bank's 2025 Container Port Performance Index

Cape Town placed 400th out of 400 container ports assessed, highlighting ongoing operational challenges

The new measures are aimed at improving coordination, reducing delays and restoring confidence in operations at the Port of Cape Town

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The Port of Cape Town has been ranked the world's lowest performing container port in the World Bank's 2025 Container Port Performance Index, placing 400th out of 400 ports assessed globally.

The report attributes the port's poor performance to persistent delays, inconsistent vessel turnaround times, equipment failures, adverse weather conditions and operational instability.

The Port of Cape Town has been ranked the world's lowest-performing container port in the World Bank's 2025 Container Port Performance Index. Photo credit: Per-Anders Pettersson/UCG/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to a Newsday report published on June 15, 2026, these challenges continue to disrupt shipping schedules despite improvements in global maritime congestion.

The World Bank noted that Cape Town's performance is heavily affected by structural factors, including its exposure to harsh weather, which has hindered efforts to improve efficiency.

The index also found a decline in berth utilisation, indicating that vessels are spending longer periods waiting offshore before they can dock to load or unload cargo.

In response to the findings, authorities have introduced several measures aimed at improving operations.

These include a wind prediction system developed by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), helicopter-assisted piloting during severe weather conditions and a digital cargo planning platform designed to improve coordination and reduce delays.

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The latest ranking highlights the operational challenges facing one of South Africa's busiest ports as officials work to improve efficiency and restore confidence in its services.

Source: YEN.com.gh