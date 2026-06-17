A young Nigerian couple has gained attention online after sharing how they built a food business selling bean cakes, known locally as koose

The couple announced their plans to move from their roadside stall to a more permanent location as they continue saving towards a proper shop space.

Their story has attracted positive reactions on social media, with many users praising their resilience and entrepreneurial journey.

A young woman has shared her journey of building a successful food business with her husband, earning praise on social media for turning a small roadside trade into a stable source of income.

The couple, based in Abuja, Nigeria, sell bean cakes popularly known as koose. In a video shared on TikTok, the woman explained that they started the business with limited resources after moving from the village to the city.

A young Nigerian couple is gaining attention online after sharing their journey of building a successful koose business in Abuja. Photo credit: /TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to her, the initial capital came from her husband, who encouraged her to start selling food items. She said she began by buying small quantities of ingredients, using just one mudu of beans and a small portion of pap to prepare the snacks they sold on the street.

Her husband said the business has transformed their lives, noting that the income helped them build a house in their village and purchase a vehicle used for transporting goods.

He added that they continue to expand their operations despite criticism from some members of the public.

The woman described their customers as supportive and consistent, saying many of them queue or send dispatch riders to purchase from their stall.

Watch the inspirational TikTok video here:

The couple also revealed plans to move from their roadside setup to a more permanent location, starting with a canopy as they save towards a proper shop space. The video has since drawn positive reactions online, with many users commending their resilience and growth.

Source: YEN.com.gh