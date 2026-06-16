Ghanaian model and entrepreneur Osebo the Zaraman has opened up about his humble beginnings as a truck pusher and ice cream seller in Suhum before rising to fame

The fashion icon made the revelation in an interview with 3 Music TV, sharing details of the struggles he endured to fend for himself on the streets

Osebo's comments come amid ongoing controversy following Bishop Obinim's claims about his alleged influence on the preacher's wife, Florence Obinim

Ghanaian model and entrepreneur Osebo the Zaraman has opened up about his life as a truck pusher and ice cream seller in Suhum, shedding light on his journey to becoming one of Ghana's most recognisable fashion personalities.

Ghanaian fashion icon Osebo the Zaraman opens up about his humble beginnings as a truck pusher and ice cream seller in Suhum before rising to fame. Image credit: Osebo the Zaraman (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Known in real life as Richard Brown, Osebo is widely recognised in the fashion industry for his unique sense of style and outspoken personality.

He recently found himself at the centre of controversy after Bishop Obinim singled him out at his church, claiming he was among those influencing his wife, Florence Obinim.

This was part of an ongoing reported misunderstanding between Bishop Obinim and his wife after the outspoken man of God asked his wife to stay away from his funeral preparations.

Osebo later responded to the accusations, denying the claims and clarifying his relationship with the preacher's wife. He indicated:

"When your wife visits me, don't be scared about it because it is a curse for me to sleep with a married woman. My mentor, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, did not train me to behave in such a manner. It will never happen."

The TikTok video of Osebo the Zaraman clarifying his involvement with Florence Obinim is below:

Osebo opens up on humble beginnings

In light of the controversies surrounding him, Osebo the Zaraman has spoken candidly about his life before fame.

In an interview with 3 Music TV, the fashion icon recalled pushing trucks and selling ice cream on the streets of Suhum in the early 1990s.

He said:

"I started pushing truck in 1991, 1992 in Suhum. I also sold ice water, fan ice, fan yoghurt. Sometimes I had to fill potholes or gutters just to fend for myself. I did all this but nobody knows."

The X video of Osebo the Zaraman speaking about his life struggles is below.

Fans react to Osebo's humble story

Osebo's revelation drew a wave of admiration and surprise from fans, many of whom praised his resilience and work ethic. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

@i_am_ntaban said:

"Stayed in the same area with him in Suhum around mobile area. Man has been on his grind since."

@dj_misty1 replied:

"People will think he's lying. That's why I have been keeping my old pics since I started selling toffee and cocoa drinks at Circle in 2007."

@jamesgovernor said:

"Nana Aba really has an intelligent and hardworking baby daddy. Why was the internet making us think otherwise?"

@IamNotdbrachie quoted the post and said:

"Hard guy no be who dey wear fake or real o. Ebi the brain e dey your head inside."

Fans react with admiration as Osebo the Zaraman shares his inspiring story of pushing trucks and selling ice cream in Suhum. Image credit: Osebo the Zaraman (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Osebo gifts children a brand new BMW

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Osebo the Zaraman gifted his children, Princess Akosua and Kwadwo, a brand new BMW following their recent birthdays.

A video shared by his ex-wife to express gratitude showed the fashion icon explaining the reason behind the generous gift.

The gesture drew widespread admiration from social media users, who praised Osebo for his parenting and strong family values.

Source: YEN.com.gh