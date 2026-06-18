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Malawians Clash With South African Police As Protest Turns Violent After Visit From Ngizwe McHunu
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Malawians Clash With South African Police As Protest Turns Violent After Visit From Ngizwe McHunu

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • Violence erupted outside Sherwood Hall in Durban after Malawian nationals awaiting repatriation clashed with police during a protest
  • Police intervened to disperse the crowd and restore order as the unrest unfolded outside the repatriation site
  • The incident highlights the growing strain surrounding the repatriation process as large numbers of undocumented migrants await transportation back to Malawi

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Violence broke out outside the Sherwood Hall grounds in Durban after Malawian nationals awaiting repatriation clashed with police during a protest.

More than 6,000 Malawian nationals have been staying outside the venue, waiting to be returned home.

Malawi, Malawian nationals, Durban, Sherwood Hall, South Africa, repatriation, undocumented migrants, police, protest, clashes, violence, immigration, Ngizwe Mchunu, March and March
Photo credit:Amos Gumuliera/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

The Malawian government is working to repatriate its citizens before 30 June 2026, the deadline set for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa.

Tensions at the camp have reportedly been building in recent days following a visit by Ngizwe Mchunu and members of the March and March movement. The visit is said to have angered many of the Malawian nationals.

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On Wednesday, 17 June, the situation escalated when protesters confronted police officers. Witnesses reported that some protesters threw stones at the officers, prompting police to respond with stun grenades and rubber bullets in an effort to disperse the crowd and restore order.

No immediate reports of injuries or arrests were available at the time of writing.

Watch the X video showing excerpts of the clash here:

Authorities are expected to continue efforts to manage the repatriation process as thousands of Malawian nationals remain at the site awaiting transport back to their home country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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