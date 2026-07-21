A High Court in Calabar has sentenced Nigerian pastor Apostle Ubong Bassey Etim to death on Monday, July 20, 2026

Etim killed his 16-year-old daughter Deborah Bassey, who lived with Down syndrome, after accusing her of witchcraft

Child rights organisation BRCI described the conviction as a landmark victory for children accused of witchcraft in Nigeria

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A Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Ubong Bassey Etim, has been sentenced to death by hanging after a court found him guilty of the murder of his teenage daughter, Deborah Bassey, whom he had falsely branded a witch.

The Calabar High Court sentences Apostle Ubong Etim to death for killing his daughter whom he accused of witchcraft. Photo source: Jacob Wackerhausen, Diy13/Getty Images, @instablog9ja/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

Justice Blessing Egwu of High Court No. 11 in Calabar, Cross River State, delivered the verdict on Monday, July 20, 2026, ruling that the prosecution had established the charge of murder beyond reasonable doubt.

The late Deborah Bassey was 16 years old and living with Down syndrome at the time of her death at her father's residence in Calabar on February 15, 2025.

Vanguard News reports indicate that the deceased's 51-year-old father falsely accused her of witchcraft before taking her life, a case that drew intense condemnation from child rights advocates across Nigeria.

Landmark ruling in Calabar courtroom

The Basic Rights Counsel Initiative (BRCI), through a statement signed by its Principal Counsel and Co-Founder, James Ibor, welcomed the judgement as a significant step forward in protecting children from witchcraft-related violence.

The organisation stated that the ruling sends an unambiguous message: those who subject children to abuse or death on the basis of false witchcraft accusations will face the full consequences of the law.

BRCI further noted that the conviction of the Nigerian pastor not only delivers justice for Deborah but reinforces broader efforts to eradicate practices that place children, particularly those living with disabilities, at grave risk of harm, torture, and abandonment.

The organisation also reaffirmed its commitment to continuing advocacy work against witchcraft branding until such practices are completely eliminated and perpetrators are held accountable.

The Instagram post detailing the death sentence for Apostle Ubong Bassey Etim is below:

Ubong Bassey Etim's death sentence stirs reactions

The news of Ubong Bassey Etim's sentencing sparked strong reactions online, with many netizens expressing disbelief and grief over Deborah's fate.

YEN.com.gh has compiled the following reactions from social media users below:

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

"The fact he's a pastor surprises me. I wonder what he has been preaching to his congregation."

@kingsliveth wrote:

"Our society is gradually loosing the culture of preserving life. Life is sacred 😢."

Booklystores commented:

"OMG, the heart of man is truly wicked."

Kenyan pastor Reverend Pamela Oyola dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the untimely passing of Reverend Pamela Dreda Oyola, a cherished leader from Deliverance Church Umoja in Kenya.

Her unwavering dedication to her community and fearless preaching left an indelible mark on the lives she touched, making her loss a heartfelt blow to the congregation and the wider Christian community.

Source: YEN.com.gh