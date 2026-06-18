Ghana Weather Alert: Meteorological Agency Lists Areas to Face Thunderstorms Today, June 18
- The Ghana Meteorological Agency has predicted thunderstorms on June 18, 2026, with misty morning conditions
- Intermittent slight to moderate rain is expected along the coast and inland areas from mid-morning to afternoon
- Cloudy conditions with late afternoon thunderstorms are forecasted for various sectors, including northern regions
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast likely thunderstorms later on June 18, 2026.
The day was expected to start with misty conditions in the forest and hilly areas across all sectors.
The agency, in its update on X, said there would also be the possibility of intermittent, slight-to-moderate rain over some coastal and inland areas from mid-morning into the afternoon.
Brief sunny breaks are expected over some areas in the afternoon, with the likelihood of late afternoon thunderstorms or rain over the coastal, middle, transition and northern sectors.
Heading into June 18, mostly cloudy conditions persisted over most parts of the country. However, thunderstorms with rain were expected over parts of the middle and transition sectors, as well as some areas in the north.
The coast and a few inland areas were also expected to experience slight to moderate rain during the night.
What was the weather like on June 17
The Ghana Meteorological Agency noted a storm in Benin, which affected Ghana on June 17.
The day started with mostly cloudy conditions amidst slight rain in the morning.
The agency in an update on X said rain was also expected for some areas along the coastline.
Mist or fog patches were observed along the coast and in mountainous and forest areas with accompanying reduced visibility.
On the rainstorm sighted in northern Benin, it moved westwards and affected the northern sector, with thunderstorms recorded
There was some sunshine in most places across the country, with slight to moderate rain in the southern half from late afternoon into the evening hours.
The rainstorm, described as weak along the Togo-Benin coast, induced cloudiness while producing rain over parts of the eastern coast of Ghana.
Greater Accra NADMO upset with appointees
YEN.com.gh also reported that the Greater Accra Regional NADMO Director, Dennis Adjannor, had called for sanctions against officials over continued encroachment within the Densu Delta Ramsar Site.
He said key officials needed to be held accountable over the recent flooding in Ghana, singling out Ablekuma West Municipal Chief Executive, George Kpakpo Allotey, and those behind spatial planning.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.