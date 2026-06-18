The Ghana Meteorological Agency has predicted thunderstorms on June 18, 2026, with misty morning conditions

Intermittent slight to moderate rain is expected along the coast and inland areas from mid-morning to afternoon

Cloudy conditions with late afternoon thunderstorms are forecasted for various sectors, including northern regions

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast likely thunderstorms later on June 18, 2026.

The day was expected to start with misty conditions in the forest and hilly areas across all sectors.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency predicts thunderstorms on June 18, 2026. Credit: MARCO LONGARI

Source: Getty Images

The agency, in its update on X, said there would also be the possibility of intermittent, slight-to-moderate rain over some coastal and inland areas from mid-morning into the afternoon.

Brief sunny breaks are expected over some areas in the afternoon, with the likelihood of late afternoon thunderstorms or rain over the coastal, middle, transition and northern sectors.

Heading into June 18, mostly cloudy conditions persisted over most parts of the country. However, thunderstorms with rain were expected over parts of the middle and transition sectors, as well as some areas in the north.

The coast and a few inland areas were also expected to experience slight to moderate rain during the night.

What was the weather like on June 17

The Ghana Meteorological Agency noted a storm in Benin, which affected Ghana on June 17.

The day started with mostly cloudy conditions amidst slight rain in the morning.

The agency in an update on X said rain was also expected for some areas along the coastline.

Mist or fog patches were observed along the coast and in mountainous and forest areas with accompanying reduced visibility.

A storm from Benin affected Ghana on June 17. Credit: Amos GUMULIRA

Source: Getty Images

On the rainstorm sighted in northern Benin, it moved westwards and affected the northern sector, with thunderstorms recorded

There was some sunshine in most places across the country, with slight to moderate rain in the southern half from late afternoon into the evening hours.

The rainstorm, described as weak along the Togo-Benin coast, induced cloudiness while producing rain over parts of the eastern coast of Ghana.

Greater Accra NADMO upset with appointees

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Greater Accra Regional NADMO Director, Dennis Adjannor, had called for sanctions against officials over continued encroachment within the Densu Delta Ramsar Site.

He said key officials needed to be held accountable over the recent flooding in Ghana, singling out Ablekuma West Municipal Chief Executive, George Kpakpo Allotey, and those behind spatial planning.

Source: YEN.com.gh