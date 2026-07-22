Kessben FM's DJ KA addressed an alleged private video that surfaced on social media on July 21, 2026

The radio personality, known for celebrating classical Ghanaian music online, reportedly took to Snapchat to respond to the viral clip,

He noted that raising serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding its spread

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Kessben FM's DJ KA has spoken out after an alleged private video of his began circulating on social media, triggering widespread discussion among Ghanaians online.

The video surfaced on July 21, 2026, quickly drawing attention to the radio personality, whose real name is Rexford Adu Ntim.

Kessben FM's DJ KA's statement after viral video sparks mixed reactions online. Photo source: DJ KA, Jennifer Oppong

Source: Facebook

Beyond his radio work at Kessben FM, DJ KA has built a loyal following across TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook through his dedication to preserving and celebrating classical Ghanaian music.

DJ KA's response to the viral video

Rather than stay silent, DJ KA addressed the situation directly via Snapchat. A screenshot of his post has since been widely shared across platforms.

In the statement, he clarified that the footage in question was not recent, stating that it originated four years ago and had been misrepresented as new material.

More strikingly, he disclosed that the video had been used as a tool against him, with someone actively blackmailing him using the clip.

What happens next for DJ KA

DJ KA did not elaborate further on the identity of the individual allegedly behind the blackmail or whether he intended to pursue legal action.

The Kessben FM presenter's Snapchat statement, brief as it was, appeared intended to get ahead of the narrative and correct the impression that something recent had occurred.

The incident has reignited conversations in Ghana about digital privacy and the vulnerability of public figures to having old or private content weaponised against them online.

See the screenshot of DJ KA's statement as reshared on Facebook below:

Reactions to DJ KA's statement on video

The response triggered mixed reactions, while some empathised with him, others claimed they did not see the video as old.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Kennedy Saka Agyapong Poolside

"DJ KA stay strong. The video is from four years ago, not today as many have been speculating. Let's forgive him for that mistake and move on."

Patrick K Yankey said:

"He should be strong. He didn't sleep with a fellow man. He isn't the first and won't be the last. Life must go on... I pray he gathers the courage to overcome this...This too shall pass."

James Mark Otchere said:

"This video, in my opinion, doesn't look 4 years old....He should come out and apologise for his brand and radio station, or ignore and move on...You can not justify this regardless..."

Thomas Sermon said:

"This PR antics running around that someone wanted to blackmail him is just a stunt to help quench the fire...he has a lot of such videos, and he knows. He should go and sit somewhere. His video saved Wontumi."

Kweku Teng said:

"The video doesn’t look 4 years older...he looks exactly like he is currently. I’m told the lady still has the hairstyle."

Erastus Donkor speaks on DJ KA's video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Erastus Asare Donkor had spoken out on the controversy surrounding an alleged video of DJ KA.

Erastus appealed to Ghanaians to consider the emotional and psychological toll such incidents have on those involved before sharing the footage.

The journalist's post has drawn mixed reactions on social media, with some users questioning DJ KA's own role in the video's existence.

Source: YEN.com.gh