Ghanaian man of God Prophet Emmanuel Adjei's prophecy about the Ghana Black Stars resurfaced after the team's maiden 2026 FIFA World Cup appearance

The Founder and Lead Pastor of Prayer Palace International claimed in a livestream during the match that Ghana would score a late Mallam goal and secure victory

His prophecy appeared fulfilled after Caleb Yirenkyi's winner in the 95th minute, sparking mixed reactions among netizens

Prominent man of God, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei, has earned online plaudits after appearing to correctly predict Ghana’s defeat of Panama.

Prophet Emmanuel Adjei trends as his prediction about the Black Stars appears fulfilled after their victory against Panama. Image credit: @akomeahmessiah, @THESTATENEWSS

Source: Twitter

The Black Stars took on the Los Canaleros in their first group game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, June 17.

The game, which kicked off late in Ghana at 11 p.m., was keenly followed by an expectant nation and dramatically ended with a late goal to secure victory for the Black Stars.

Midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi tapped home from close range after receiving a peach of a pass from Coventry City striker Brandon Thomas-Asante, sending an entire nation into delirium.

A Twitter post with details of the Black Stars defeating Panama with a late goal is below.

Prophet Emmanuel Adjei’s Black Stars prophecy surfaces

In the aftermath of the victory, a video of Prophet Emmanuel Adjei appearing to predict exactly when Ghana would score surfaced on social media.

The Founder and Lead Pastor of Prayer Palace International ran a livestream feed during the match as he held his Prophesy Live program.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter page, The State News, the prophet asked his followers to remain calm even as the match remained goalless around the 60th minute.

He said he had foreseen that Ghana would score a very late goal after the 81st minute to secure victory in the tie.

The prophet claimed it would be a ‘Mallam goal’, a local term indicating a goal that is believed to emerge from spiritual sources.

“By the 81st minute going, we would score one. It's still zero-zero, don't worry. How many minutes now? 66th? 81st minute, Mallam goal go drop. By the 81st minute going, we would score,” he said.

The Twitter video of Prophet Emmanuel Adjei speaking about the Black Stars' victory is below.

Reactions to Prophet Emmanuel Adjei’s Ghana prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Prophet Emmanuel Adjei seemingly predicting the timing of Ghana’s victory against Panama.

Nana Larbi said:

"Mallam goal drop."

Silas Tunchy 🥼⚡ wrote:

"God dey work oo."

Anonymous_Gee commented:

"🤣🤣Lotto paaaa."

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche's prophecy about the Black Stars resurfaces after the team's victory over Panama. Image credit: EricBoahenUche

Source: Facebook

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche's prophecy resurfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Eric Boahen Uche's prophecy about the Black Stars' fortunes at the 2026 FIFA World Cup resurfaced after the team's first game.

In a video, the man of God said he had foreseen Ghana losing all three games at the tournament and returning in disgrace.

The man of God added a caveat that the team should come to him to find out how to reverse the prophecy, but he has still faced backlash following the Black Stars' win.

Source: YEN.com.gh