Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo has taken a major step in his personal life, proposing to his girlfriend, Jordeen Buckley.

The 25-year-old arranged the moment shortly after departing the Black Stars camp, where physical concerns ruled him out of the friendly against South Korea.

Antoine Semenyo Proposes to Girlfriend After Leaving Black Stars Camp

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo, who captained Otto Addo's side in their 2-0 defeat to Japan, had picked up an anterior talofibular ligament injury in his left ankle.

With the in-form forward sidelined, he was permitted to leave the Black Stars camp as preparations continued for the team’s next friendly.

Semenyo proposes to his girlfriend

While recovering from his injury, Semenyo took the opportunity to propose to his partner.

He went down on one knee in a beautifully arranged, romantic setting to ask the London-based model to be his wife.

Jordeen Buckley later shared photos of the special moment on her Instagram page, proudly displaying her engagement ring.

She also posted snapshots of the elegant setup where the couple celebrated after the proposal.

Below are photos of Semenyo's marriage proposal to his girlfriend Jordeen Buckley.

“Forever has a nice ring to it 💍❤️ Song of Solomon 3:4 - I have found the one whom my soul loves,” she wrote in the caption.

5 facts to know about Semenyo's girlfriend

Here are five key insights about the woman who shares life with the Black Stars forward:

1. Adventurous and energetic spirit

A true Gen Z personality, Jordeen Buckley thrives on a vibrant lifestyle. Between managing work and personal commitments, she carves out time for exploration and relaxation.

Travel plays a significant role in her routine, as evidenced by her romantic escapades with Semenyo, including a cozy trip to Paris, showcasing the couple’s shared love for experiences outside the football bubble.

She's also keen on personal wellness, regularly hitting the gym to maintain a well-toned physique.

2. Romance with a touch of public affection

Though naturally private, Jordeen isn’t afraid to publicly express her affection.

Social media moments, from heartfelt birthday tributes to inseparable Valentine’s Day messages, reveal the emotional bond between the two.

3. Steadfast support on matchdays

When Semenyo steps onto the pitch, Jordeen is rarely far from the action.

Whether at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium or away fixtures, she’s been spotted cheering passionately from the stands.

Notably, she was present during the club’s landmark victory over Manchester City, where Semenyo found the back of the net.

4. Rising influence in the digital space

Jordeen is also building her own brand online.

With over 39,000 followers on TikTok, she shares a blend of lifestyle content, including fitness routines, matchday diaries, and close-knit moments with Semenyo.

Her posts reflect both her individuality and her role as a supportive partner, striking a balance that resonates with her growing audience.

5. Entrepreneurial drive and ambition

Away from social media and stadium lights, Jordeen is a thriving businesswoman.

Based in London, she owns JRosé NailBar, a beauty studio that showcases her talent as a nail technician.

Her venture is a reflection of her ambition and independence.

Partey proposes to girlfriend Janine

In a related report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Thomas Partey proposed to his girlfriend, Janine Mackson, after Arsenal missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City in the 2023/24 season.

The London-based model shared stunning photos of the proposal on her Instagram stories, proudly displaying her diamond ring.

Source: YEN.com.gh