Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo is trending for all the right reasons in the wake of Ghana’s upcoming World Cup opener against Panama

This comes after Jordeen Buckley posted a video documenting her journey from Canada to cheer on the Man City forward

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video commended the young lady for being a supportive partner

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Manchester City forward and international Antoine Semenyo has received a big boost ahead of Ghana’s opening World Cup group game against Panama.

This is after his fiancée, Jordeen Buckley, touched down in Toronto, Canada, to support her partner and star player for the senior national team.

Antoine Semenyo's partner, Jordeen Buckley, has touched down in Toronto to cheer for her fiancé, ahead of Ghana's World Cup opener against Panama. Image credit: @Buda Mendes/Getty Images, @jordeenb

Source: UGC

Jordeen, who is very active on TikTok, posted a video documenting her journey from the UK to Canada.

The video showed the moment she packed up and headed to the airport in the UK for a flight en route to Canada.

She was then seen aboard the flight, followed by her subsequent arrival in Canada.

The quick snippet ended with Jordeen in high spirits as she danced and made happy moves while in a car, apparently being chauffeured to her accommodation.

The adorable video highlighted how supportive Jordeen has been to Black Stars player throughout his career.

Semenyo proposes to his girlfriend

Antoine Semenyo won the admiration of many in November 2025 when he proposed to Jordeen Buckley.

A video showed the lovely moment Semenyo went down on one knee in a beautifully arranged romantic setting to ask the London-based model to be his wife.

Jordeen Buckley shared photos of the special moment on her Instagram page, proudly displaying her engagement ring.

She occasionally travels to stadiums to support the Black Stars forward in person.

Watch the TikTok video showing Jordeen travelling to Canada for the World Cup

Antoine Semenyo goes on his knees to propose to his girlfriend, Jordeen Buckley. Photo credit. @ShabanMo9

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Semenyo’s fiancée’s arrival in Canada

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video praised Jordeen for being a supportive partner to Semenyo over the years.

Yaw Dwarkwa stated:

“This is nice to see. A supportive partner travelling across the world to cheer him on. The Black Stars will definitely emerge victorious tomorrow against Panama, and we will be there to cheer your guy on in our numbers. Semenyo, she is here so please score two goals from you, one for Ghana and one for her.”

Farouk indicated:

“Semenyo is scoring 2 goals tomorrow.”

Papa Mensah indicated:

“After the World Cup, try and come visit Ghana.”

Amy indicated:

“Girl I can’t wait to see your outfits. One thing I know is you always ate as always.”

Mrs Timah added:

“I like the way you reply messages. I pray my babe also gets the chance to play for Ghana.”

Rainger added:

“Your man will score a hat-trick against Panama.”

Richard Quaye flies private jet to support Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian business mogul Richard Armah Quaye had jetted off to Toronto, Canada, to support the Ghana Black Stars.

A video shared on social media showed Richard Nii Armah Quaye dressed in a Black Stars-branded jersey as he boarded a private jet ahead of Ghana’s World Cup opener against Panama.

Showing clear excitement and confidence, he spoke passionately about the match, declaring…

Source: YEN.com.gh