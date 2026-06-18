Two midwives appeared before a Tamale Circuit Court over a missing baby case

The accused persons received a bail sum of GH¢150,000 each with two sureties

The court adjourned the criminal proceedings until July 9, 2026

Two midwives standing trial over the alleged disappearance of a newborn baby at the East Gonja District Hospital in Salaga have been granted bail by the Tamale Circuit Court.

Court grants midwives in Salaga baby theft saga bail, amount trends. Image UGC

Source: Getty Images

The incident has generated widespread public concern within the municipality and neighbouring communities.

The accused persons, Frank Atanga, 52, and Mariam Mohammed, 32, appeared before Her Honour Afua Srakubea Agyeman-Darbu. They are facing criminal charges of conspiracy to steal and abduction in connection with the missing infant.

Bail conditions and public outrage

The court granted each healthcare worker bail in the sum of GH¢150,000 with two sureties. The judge directed that the sureties must satisfy all requirements before the accused persons are released from custody.

According to the prosecution, preliminary investigations suggest the accused persons may have played roles in the disappearance of the infant. The disappearance of the baby sparked public outrage and raised concerns about safety within healthcare facilities.

Residents and local stakeholders have demanded a thorough investigation to ensure accountability. Despite the charges brought against them, Frank Atanga and Mariam Mohammed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The court has adjourned the case, and the two accused persons are expected to reappear on July 9, 2026, for the continuation of proceedings.

Source: YEN.com.gh