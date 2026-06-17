Ivorian forward Elye Wahi has reportedly been arrested over an alleged match-fixing offence, though he remains eligible for selection for the World Cup

The situation comes at a sensitive time for the 2023 AFCON winners, with Wahi’s next international fixture scheduled in Canada

It is still unclear whether the Ivory Coast will proceed with the striker in their squad for their upcoming match after Thomas Partey's visa denial

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Elye Wahi has found himself at the centre of controversy after reports claimed the Ivory Coast forward was briefly arrested in connection with alleged match-fixing offences.

The 23-year-old, who is part of the Elephants’ squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, was reportedly taken in on May 29 before being released following questioning.

Despite the development, he has since travelled with his national team to North America and remains available for selection.

Elye Wahi: 2026 World Cup Player Arrested for Alleged Match Fixing Offences

Source: Getty Images

Why was Elye Wahi arrested?

According to reports, Wahi’s arrest came shortly after the conclusion of a dramatic spell with OGC Nice, where he featured in their relegation play-off tie against Saint-Étienne.

Before then, the forward had picked up a yellow card in the 35th minute of his side's match for a late challenge on Metz defender Sadibou Sane.

He had earlier committed a foul on Bouna Sarr, although that earlier incident went unpunished.

That booking also triggered a suspension, ruling him out of the first leg of the play-off tie.

Watching from the stands, he saw Nice grind out a 0-0 draw away from home before returning in the second leg to produce a standout display. He scored twice in a 4-1 win and earned man of the match.

Shortly after that performance, anti-corruption officers from French authorities reportedly carried out the arrest as part of an ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson for the Marseille public prosecutor’s office told The Athletic:

“We can confirm that a 23-year-old football player, competing in France’s Ligue 1, was arrested on May 29 as part of an investigation opened by the Marseille public prosecutor’s office into allegations of organised fraud, organised sports corruption, handling of proceeds of crime and money laundering.

“He was released after he was interviewed in police custody. The investigations remain ongoing. The football player is not a member of the French selection taking part in the World Cup.”

Elye Wahi: 2026 World Cup Player Arrested for Alleged Match Fixing Offences

Source: Getty Images

Is Wahi eligible to play at World Cup?

Despite the off-field noise, Wahi has already featured at the tournament.

He played 56 minutes in Ivory Coast’s 1-0 win on June 14 before being replaced by Ange-Yoan Bonny, as the 2023 AFCON winners began their campaign on a positive note.

Attention now shifts to their second Group E fixture against Germany on June 20 at BMO Field in Toronto, where Wahi could again be involved if selected by coach Emerse Faé.

The situation has inevitably drawn wider attention, especially after Thomas Partey's recent visa-related ruling, which ruled him out of Ghana's opener against Panama.

However, unlike Partey's situation, Wahi has not been charged with any offence, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Still, questions linger over potential future travel complications depending on how the case develops, adding another layer of uncertainty to his World Cup journey.

Uruguay denied US entry before World Cup match

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Uruguay had reportedly been hit with a travel delay caused by administrative issues ahead of their World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia on June 15.

The disruption also affected head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s planned media duties before the clash, which ended 1-1.

Source: YEN.com.gh