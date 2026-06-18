An elderly Canadian tourist has reportedly died after being shot during a sunset dinner at South Africa's Kruger National Park

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was reportedly visiting the park as part of a special private tour group

Police have opened an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting and determine what led to the incident

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An elderly Canadian tourist has died after being shot during an evening activity at South Africa's Kruger National Park, prompting a police investigation into the incident.

The tourist, whose identity has not been released, was reportedly part of a private tour group taking part in a sunset dinner when he was allegedly shot by a tour guide.

An elderly Canadian tourist has died after a shooting incident during a private tour activity at South Africa's Kruger National Park. Photo credit: Mark Meredith/Nigel Jared/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Emergency responders attended the scene, but the man later died from his injuries.

South African National Parks (SANParks) described the incident as a tragic accident and clarified that the tourist was not participating in a SANParks-organised excursion.

Instead, he was travelling with an independent tour operator and had joined a barbecue hosted by a private concessionaire licensed to operate within the park.

According to park authorities, the concessionaire held a valid permit to conduct activities at the venue. Firearms are permitted in certain circumstances as a safety precaution because of the presence of wild animals in the park.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and establish how the incident occurred.

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The tourist's death has sparked renewed discussions about visitor safety and operational procedures during privately organised activities within one of Africa's most popular wildlife destinations.

Source: YEN.com.gh