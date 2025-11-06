A man travelling on a motorbike was shot and killed by a police officer during an alleged extortion attempt

The policeman who was on duty with his colleague was allegedly repeatedly demanding GH¢10 from travellers

The Assembly member for the Gbintiri Electoral Area spoke to the press about the incident, which has angered residents

A policeman shot and killed a 51-year-old pillion rider over an alleged attempt to extort GH¢10 from him.

This incident took place at a police checkpoint at Gbintiri in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

Graphic Online reported that the November 5 incident involved two civilians who were travelling from Gaboni in the Northern Region to the Gbintiri market.

They were stopped by policemen on duty at the Gbintiri checkpoint.

The policeman who was on duty with his colleague repeatedly demanded GH¢10 from the travellers before allowing them to proceed.

The civilians reportedly questioned the demand, which led to a heated argument. During the altercation, one of the policemen reportedly opened fire, hitting the pillion rider, who has been identified as Mawutor Banakar.

The Assembly member for the Gbintiri Electoral Area, Manla Gbenja, corroborated the claims.

“I understand the police officers demanded GH¢10 from the victims, but they insisted they could offer only GH¢5, which infuriated the officers, resulting in the confrontations and the shouting incident,” he claimed.

The incident has heightened tension in Gbintiri, as angry residents have condemned the action and are demanding justice for the deceased.

The residents are calling for an independent investigation into the matter.

However, the North East Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, DSP Robert Anabiik Anmain, has disputed the extortion claim and presented a different version of events.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the officers were on duty at a checkpoint when two men on a motorbike arrived. During a search, the pillion rider, now deceased, suddenly became furious and held the weapon of one of the officers in an attempt to grab it from him.”

He added that a struggle ensued between the officer and the pillion rider, during which the weapon discharged accidentally, hitting the upper arm of the rider and injuring him.

The officer also sustained bruises, and his uniform was torn in the process.

DSP Anmain said the victim was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

He indicated that the officer involved has since been taken into custody to assist with investigations.

Source: YEN.com.gh