A man claiming to represent Bishop Daniel Obinim has weighed in on ongoing public discussions about the pastor and his wife, Florence Obinim

He also suggested that the pastor has endured several difficulties over the years, without giving specific details

The claims remain unverified, and neither Bishop Obinim nor his wife has publicly responded to the allegations at the time of reporting

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A legal practitioner who claims to represent Bishop Daniel Obinim, founder and leader of the International Godsway Church, has commented on ongoing public discussions about the pastor’s marriage to his wife, Florence Obinim.

In a video circulating on social media, the man who identified himself as Sarpong alleged that Florence Obinim underwent a cosmetic surgery procedure in Spain, which he described as a Brazilian B*tt Lift (BBL).

Allegations have emerged in a viral video regarding cosmetic surgery said to have been undergone by Florence Obinim, wife of Bishop Daniel Obinim. Photo credit: Bishop Daniel Obinim/Facebook

Source: UGC

He further claimed that the procedure reportedly had serious health implications.

According to him, Bishop Obinim was initially against the decision but was later unable to prevent it from taking place. He suggested that the surgery had a significant impact on her health, although he did not provide medical documentation to support the claims.

Sarpong also stated that he has worked with Bishop Obinim for close to 20 years and is familiar with both the pastor and his wife. He added that the pastor has faced various challenges over the years, though he did not go into detail.

Watch the X post sharing details of Bishop Daniel and Florence Obinim's estranged marriage

The claims have not been independently verified, and neither Bishop Obinim nor his wife has publicly responded to the comments at the time of reporting.

Source: YEN.com.gh