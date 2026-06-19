Six suspects have been arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command in connection with two separate warehouse robberies in Kpone and Tema Community One

Police say intelligence-led operations helped trace parts of the stolen goods to warehouses within the Tema enclave, leading to the arrests

Police say efforts are ongoing to arrest other accomplices and recover the remaining stolen items involved in both robberies

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The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested six suspects in connection with two separate warehouse robberies reported in May and June 2026, during which fertilisers and food items worth hundreds of thousands of cedis were stolen.

According to police, the first incident occurred on May 25, 2026, when armed men attacked a security guard at a fertiliser warehouse in Kpone.

The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested six suspects over two warehouse robberies in Kpone and Tema Community One. Photo credit: Pius Utomei Ekpei/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The suspects allegedly made away with 751 bags of 50kg organic fertiliser, valued at GHS 431,825.

A second robbery was recorded on June 14, 2026, when armed men overpowered security personnel at the Mummy’s Recipe Warehouse in Tema Community One.

The attackers reportedly escaped with about 2,000 bags of Aaba rice and other food items.

Following intelligence-led operations, police traced parts of the stolen goods to warehouses within the Tema enclave, leading to further investigations and the identification of suspects believed to be involved in both incidents.

On June 16, 2026, coordinated police operations led to the arrest of six individuals identified as Akala Kudus, Shaibu Dauda, Abdul Rahman Moro, Giya Hudu, Razak Seidu, and Francis Ayinsabga.

Police recovered 717 bags of rice and 600 bags of fertiliser during the operations. The items have since been secured as exhibits to aid ongoing investigations.

Watch the YouTube video capturing the details of the arrest in Community One below:

The suspects remain in custody and are assisting police with investigations. Authorities say efforts are ongoing to arrest other accomplices and recover the remaining stolen goods.

Source: YEN.com.gh