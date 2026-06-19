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Man Arrested After Boy, 3, Injured in Zoo Crocodile Enclosure
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Man Arrested After Boy, 3, Injured in Zoo Crocodile Enclosure

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • A three-year-old boy is in a critical but stable condition after a serious incident at Johnson’s of Old Hurst zoo in Cambridgeshire
  • Police have confirmed that a 30-year-old man from Norfolk has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of the minor tied to the case
  • Authorities say the man and the child are not believed to be known to each other, and investigations are ongoing into how the incident occurred

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A three-year-old boy is in a critical but stable condition after he ended up inside a crocodile enclosure at a zoo in Cambridgeshire, East London, prompting the arrest of a man on suspicion of attempted murder.

Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to Johnson's of Old Hurst, near Huntingdon, at about 1:24 pm on June 19, following reports of a serious incident involving the child.

Cambridgeshire Police, Johnsons of Old Hurst, Huntingdon, zoo incident, crocodile enclosure, attempted murder
Police have launched an investigation after a serious incident at Johnson’s of Old Hurst zoo in Cambridgeshire. Photo credit: Anadolu/Hindustan Times/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

The boy was rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for critical injuries. Police said a 30-year-old man from Norfolk has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

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Investigators believe the man and the child were not known to each other and are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether the boy was attacked by the crocodiles after entering the enclosure.

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The zoo expressed sympathy for the child's family, announcing that its Tropical House would remain closed until further notice out of respect for those affected, while the rest of the attraction remains open.

Watch the YouTube video capturing the details of how the Cambridgeshire zoo accident happened:

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Police are appealing to witnesses who were at the zoo at the time to assist with investigations.

Emergency services, including the East of England Ambulance Service and the Magpas Air Ambulance, responded to the scene before the child was transported to the hospital.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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