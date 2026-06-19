A three-year-old boy is in a critical but stable condition after a serious incident at Johnson’s of Old Hurst zoo in Cambridgeshire

Police have confirmed that a 30-year-old man from Norfolk has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of the minor tied to the case

Authorities say the man and the child are not believed to be known to each other, and investigations are ongoing into how the incident occurred

A three-year-old boy is in a critical but stable condition after he ended up inside a crocodile enclosure at a zoo in Cambridgeshire, East London, prompting the arrest of a man on suspicion of attempted murder.

Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to Johnson's of Old Hurst, near Huntingdon, at about 1:24 pm on June 19, following reports of a serious incident involving the child.

Police have launched an investigation after a serious incident at Johnson’s of Old Hurst zoo in Cambridgeshire. Photo credit: Anadolu/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The boy was rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for critical injuries. Police said a 30-year-old man from Norfolk has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Investigators believe the man and the child were not known to each other and are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether the boy was attacked by the crocodiles after entering the enclosure.

The zoo expressed sympathy for the child's family, announcing that its Tropical House would remain closed until further notice out of respect for those affected, while the rest of the attraction remains open.

Watch the YouTube video capturing the details of how the Cambridgeshire zoo accident happened:

Police are appealing to witnesses who were at the zoo at the time to assist with investigations.

Emergency services, including the East of England Ambulance Service and the Magpas Air Ambulance, responded to the scene before the child was transported to the hospital.

Source: YEN.com.gh