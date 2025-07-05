George Asiamah was a truant during his basic and secondary education in Ghana and that was one of the reasons he scored poor results

However, things changed when he gained admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

His inspirational journey has got many who read his story congratulating him and also seeing him as their source of motivation

George Asiamah earned a doctorated degree from the University of Sheffield and now works as a lecturer at the Oxford University both in the in the United Kingdom.

His story did not start with him attending the best schools in Ghana or scoring good grades until he went to the University.

In a Facebook post, George Asiamah said he was a truant while he attended a basic school in Chichibong in the Eastern Region.

His result reads; Mathematics F, Integrated Science E, Social Studies E, English Language F, Economics F, Geography F, and Government E.

Even though it was difficult to gain admission to any second cycle institution because of his grades he got admitted to Atwimaman Secondary School where he initially studied business.

When they were to be promoted to Form 2, the school said it did not have capacity to continue with the course. George Asiamah ended up studying General Art, a course he did not like.

After gaining admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, George Asiamah decided to be studious and do better for himself. He later studied for an MSc Queen’s University, Belfast and gained a scholarship for his PhD and Postdoc at the University of Sheffield.

George Asiamah now works as a lecturer at Oxford University.

“If I could travel back 25 years, I’d tap that little boy on the shoulder and say: “We made it, my guy.” Never underestimate what grace, grit, and small beginnings can do,” he stated in a Facebook post.

Agyemang Duah Kweku Jr. said:

“Congratulations George.”

Kwaku Whetstone wrote:

“This is the kind of motivation our young people need to understand that failure is not the end. There can be success after failure if you're willing to put in the work and cut off all distractions. Focus on the goal, be diligent with the journey and the light at the end of the tunnel will be within for you with open arms. 😍🔥💯.”

Osei Kusi said:

“The most difficult person to compete with is a person who never gives up.”

Veronica Napoleon wrote:

“Beautiful 😍!! If not Mathematics that don’t respect me aa anka what is A that person cannot get? I got F and E in Maths two different occasions. I giffop!! Ano do again🤝.”

Dauda Mohammed Ali said:

“Verily, never underestimate a person who doesn’t give up. So proud of you!🫡.”

Belinda Affoa wrote:

“The motivation I needed. There’s always light at the end of the tunnel. Thank you Dr.”

Ida Gbadam said:

“Sometimes it not just given up oo but the money to push you up again is the problem.”

Adom Mabel wrote:

“Aaaww you have lifted my spirits up. Thank you, will you be my mentor?”

Nii Teiko Okine said:

“Failure is not fatal. It’s feedback, a detour, not a dead end. Rise, reflect, and return stronger. Congrats!!!”

