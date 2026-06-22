Ghanaian clergyman Pastor Elvis Agyemang spoke on the responsibilities of married men during a live broadcast

The Alpha Hour leader stated that a husband must never make another woman feel more valuable than his wife

Social media users reacted to the video by praising the pastor for setting strong relationship boundaries

The leader of the online prayer fellowship Alpha Hour, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, made a statement about marriage boundaries that has gained massive attention online.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang highlights the responsibilities of husbands, stressing the importance of valuing their wives and maintaining strong marriage boundaries. Image credit: Pastor Elvis Agyemang/FB

Source: UGC

Speaking during his broadcast on June 22, 2026, the man of God shared a passionate message about the responsibility of fathers and husbands to intentionally place value on their families.

Pastor Elvis explained that one of the greatest ways a man honours his wife is by protecting her, standing by her, and making it clear that she is his priority. According to him, faithfulness is not only about physical actions but also about the value and attention a man gives.

"The day another woman feels important around me, I have dishonoured my wife (Lady Mercy Agyemang - Elvis)," in his words.

The cleric stressed that a husband must never create room for another woman to feel more important, more beautiful, or more valuable around him than his wife.

He emphasised that the moment that happens, dishonour has already entered the home. He concluded by advising men that protecting the family requires daily, intentional decisions, discipline, and transparency.

The Instagram post below has the video of Pastor Elvis opening up about her marriage.

Netizens react to Pastor Elvis words

The message triggered a wide wave of positive reactions from online users who commended his stance on protecting marriage boundaries.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the pastor's post below:

luxuryhomes_by_joan noted:

"👏👏👏👏👏 you wife is blessed to have you, papa."

bkny_belicious shared:

"Now this is a KING🙌👏👏👏."

mandyclerkhills wrote:

"Yes!!."

ria__oy commented:

"Boundaries and I love it."

pst_emmanuel_1 stated:

"That’s how it should be 👌👌✅✅ You touch my wife, I will roar."

Alpharian react to prophecy for Pastor Elvis

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Alpharians have reacted to a doom prophecy about their man of God, Pastor Elvis Agyemang.

In a video dated May 7, 2026, Karma President, known for his doom prophecies, stated that he had seen destruction coming the way of the founder and head pastor of Grace Mountain Ministry.

Source: YEN.com.gh