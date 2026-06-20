Ghanaian musician Lord Paper has reportedly suffered a major tragedy after losing his unborn child at the hands of his alleged ex-girlfriend

The Awurama hitmaker accused his ex of terminating her pregnancy without his knowledge, and also alleged that she cheated on him during the pregnancy

Ghanaians shared mixed reactions to the singer's ordeal, with some defending his ex-girlfriend's right to make decisions about her own body

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian musician Lord Paper has sparked concern on social media after opening up about a major tragedy he suffered.

Ghanaian musician Lord Paper stirs concern as he calls out his girlfriend over the alleged loss of his unborn child. Image credit: LordPaper

Source: Facebook

The Awurama hitmaker took to his social media pages on Friday, June 19, 2026, to cry out about losing his unborn child.

He accused his ex-girlfriend of terminating her pregnancy without his knowledge and also of cheating on him during her pregnancy.

Lord Paper expressed regret over the turn of events and addressed his child, saying he/she could have become a future president of Ghana but was stopped by his ex-partner’s actions.

Sharing ultrasound photos of his unborn baby, Lord Paper wrote:

“You could have been president, but your mother decided otherwise after disrespecting you while you were developing. I will always love you, but keep haunting her."

The Instagram post with details of Lord Paper's complaint is below.

Reactions to Lord Paper’s relationship woes

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from netizens reacting to Lord Paper speaking up about his alleged relationship woes.

akua_bosuo_asantewaah8 said:

"He nearly made her a baby mama but odeshi😂😂."

mathias_ralph30 wrote:

"Lord paper mpo nie na me Kofi Coins,"

clutch_by_sherry commented:

"Nothing go do am 😂. Her body, her choice 😂."

Akua Kuukua said:

"Eno be him sing love no catch you before 🤣🤣🤣."

Harriet Greene wrote:

"It’s her womb. It’s her right to decide what she does with it. What sort of entitlement is this? If she di*s during childbirth, won’t he move on to the next woman? Ns3mhunu kwa 😒😒😒."

naviedahosei commented:

"Not a tomato seller or entrepreneur, everyday bank manager or president. You self what are you😏?"

Nigerian actor loses young child

Nollywood actor Patrick Doyle recently suffered similar heartbreak after the death of his newborn child.

On Monday, April 13, 2026, the actor shared a sorrowful update informing his fans and loved ones that his child with his new wife, Funmilayo, had passed away 24 hours after birth.

"Omayinuwa visited us briefly at about 10:40 am on Friday 10th April and returned to heaven on Saturday 11th of April at about 4:15 pm. Her stay was short but it brought great joy with it. We would wished for a longer stay, but alas heaven thought otherwise," the 65-year-old actor wrote.

Patrick Doyle's post announcing the sad death of his newborn stirred widespread sorrow among fans on social media.

The Facebook post by Patrick Doyle announcing his child's death is below.

Nigerian writer loses 21-month-old son

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband Ivara Esege announced the 21-month-old son's death.

The tragic news was announced by the couple in a statement to the media and public on Thursday, January 8, 2026, noting that he had passed away after a short illness.

Source: YEN.com.gh