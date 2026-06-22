A young man has received widespread praise after sharing how he supported his wife throughout her master's degree programme while raising two young children.

In a reflective message shared on Father’s Day, he highlighted the importance of shared effort in achieving major family milestones

His story has drawn reactions on social media, with many users praising the couple’s commitment and describing their experience as an example of a strong marriage

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A Nigerian father has earned widespread praise on social media after sharing the role he played in helping his wife graduate with a first-class master's degree while they raised two toddlers.

The man, identified on X as Idris Akinlabi, recounted the demanding months leading to his wife's graduation, saying the achievement was the product of teamwork, sacrifice and mutual support rather than individual effort.

A Nigerian father, Idris Akinlabi, shares how teamwork at home helps his wife achieve a first class master’s degree. Photo credit: Idris Akinlabi/X

Source: Twitter

According to him, balancing postgraduate studies with the responsibilities of caring for two young children was far from easy.

While his wife attended lectures, prepared assignments and studied for examinations, he assumed greater responsibility for parenting and household duties, often juggling them alongside his own full-time job.

Working remotely meant managing professional deadlines while responding to the constant demands of two energetic toddlers.

He described days filled with interrupted meetings, feeding the children, settling disputes and handling bedtime routines, all while ensuring his wife had the quiet and time she needed to focus on her studies.

Reflecting on the experience in a Father's Day message, he said fatherhood extends beyond providing financially.

Read the full X post sharing the details of the young man's commitment to his marriage below:

To him, it also means being present, sharing responsibilities and supporting a partner's ambitions, even when the process is exhausting.

His story resonated with many social media users, who commended the couple's partnership and described it as an example of the importance of shared responsibilities in achieving family and personal goals.

Source: YEN.com.gh