A young man has gone viral after explaining why he resigned from a job paying N400,000 per month shortly after accepting the offer

Faced with the demands of the role, he decided to resign before formally signing his employment documents, despite hoping to use the salary to save for rent.

His story has sparked widespread debate on social media, with many users discussing whether a high salary is enough to justify an unsustainable daily commute and demanding better work conditions.

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A young man has sparked discussion on social media after explaining why he resigned from a job that paid N400,000 a month, only days after accepting the position.

The man, identified on TikTok as @faruqtheservant, shared that he left his previous role as a lecturer in search of better opportunities.

A young professional has opened up about why he walked away from a N400,000 monthly job after only a short time, sparking widespread debate online. Photo credit: Godong/Guyout/ Pascal Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

After attending several interviews, he accepted an offer to work as an assistant marketing manager, saying the position matched his experience and career goals.

However, he said the daily commute quickly became a major challenge. According to him, he underestimated the travel time between his home and the office in Lagos, resulting in repeated lateness despite leaving home early and trying different means of transportation.

He also cited traffic congestion, unfamiliar routes and poor weather as factors that affected his ability to report to work on time. The cost of using faster transport options, he added, placed additional financial pressure on him.

The man said he proposed a hybrid work arrangement, arguing that he could perform effectively while reducing the burden of commuting. Management declined the request and informed him that his attendance would determine whether he remained in the role.

Watch the interesting X video of a young man explaining his reasons for quitting his dream job:

Faced with the demands of the job, he chose to resign before formally completing his employment documentation. His account has generated mixed reactions online, with many users debating whether long commutes can outweigh the benefits of a well-paid job.

Source: YEN.com.gh