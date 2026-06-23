Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Twin Brothers Marry Twin Sisters in Rare Double Wedding in Ceremony
People

Twin Brothers Marry Twin Sisters in Rare Double Wedding in Ceremony

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • Twin brothers Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye have married twin sisters Taiwo and Kehinde Adediran in a rare double wedding held in Ibadan, Nigeria
  • The Oguntoye brothers said they had always hoped to marry twins and described the unions as part of God's plan for their lives
  • The rare double wedding has attracted widespread admiration on social media, with many users describing the couples' love story as heartwarming and unique

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

A rare double wedding in Nigeria has captured widespread attention after twin brothers married twin sisters with names identical to their own, in a colourful ceremony attended by family, friends and several other sets of twins.

Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye exchanged vows with Taiwo and Kehinde Adediran during a joint wedding held in Ibadan, in south-western Nigeria.

Twin wedding, Nigeria, Ibadan, Yoruba culture, twin brothers, twin sisters, double wedding, Taiwo Oguntoye, Kehinde Oguntoye, Taiwo Adediran
A rare double wedding in Nigeria has captured widespread attention after twin brothers married twin sisters in Ibadan. Photo credit: AFP via Getty Images
Source: Instagram

The unique union has drawn interest not only because two pairs of twins married each other, but also because of the decade-long journey that led to the celebration.

Read also

22 month old baby battling childhood cancer fights for her life as treatment barriers causes delay

The couple first met while studying at the University of Ibadan after a lecturer introduced the brothers to the sisters.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Although the women were initially uninterested in pursuing a relationship, the four became friends before life took them in different directions.

The sisters later moved abroad for further studies, while the brothers worked in several countries, including the United States and South Africa.

Years later, they reconnected, and their friendship blossomed into two lasting relationships. Their families embraced the unions, describing the couples as a perfect match.

Watch the YouTube video showing excerpts of the beautiful wedding ceremony:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Twins hold a special place in Yoruba culture, where they are regarded as a blessing. The Oguntoye brothers, who are known for promoting twin culture, said marrying twins had always been a shared dream and expressed hope of one day raising twins of their own.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

Hot:
Ken goldins wife Buying cars Chrisean rock Ankara styles teenagers Ghana national fire service