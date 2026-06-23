Twin brothers Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye have married twin sisters Taiwo and Kehinde Adediran in a rare double wedding held in Ibadan, Nigeria

The Oguntoye brothers said they had always hoped to marry twins and described the unions as part of God's plan for their lives

The rare double wedding has attracted widespread admiration on social media, with many users describing the couples' love story as heartwarming and unique

A rare double wedding in Nigeria has captured widespread attention after twin brothers married twin sisters with names identical to their own, in a colourful ceremony attended by family, friends and several other sets of twins.

Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye exchanged vows with Taiwo and Kehinde Adediran during a joint wedding held in Ibadan, in south-western Nigeria.

A rare double wedding in Nigeria has captured widespread attention after twin brothers married twin sisters in Ibadan. Photo credit: AFP via Getty Images

Source: Instagram

The unique union has drawn interest not only because two pairs of twins married each other, but also because of the decade-long journey that led to the celebration.

The couple first met while studying at the University of Ibadan after a lecturer introduced the brothers to the sisters.

Although the women were initially uninterested in pursuing a relationship, the four became friends before life took them in different directions.

The sisters later moved abroad for further studies, while the brothers worked in several countries, including the United States and South Africa.

Years later, they reconnected, and their friendship blossomed into two lasting relationships. Their families embraced the unions, describing the couples as a perfect match.

Watch the YouTube video showing excerpts of the beautiful wedding ceremony:

Twins hold a special place in Yoruba culture, where they are regarded as a blessing. The Oguntoye brothers, who are known for promoting twin culture, said marrying twins had always been a shared dream and expressed hope of one day raising twins of their own.

Source: YEN.com.gh