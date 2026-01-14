Ghanaian Twins Marry On The Same Day, Adorable Video Evokes Joy
- A video of a wedding ceremony held simultaneously for Ghanaian twin sisters has warmed hearts on social media
- The sisters, in an interview, opened up about their decision to marry on the same day
- Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have congratulated the sisters for getting married
Ghanaian twin sisters have taken social media by storm after their wedding video went viral.
This comes as the twin sisters, Ivy Yeboah-Afrane Panin and Ivy Yeboah-Afrane Kakra, got married to their respective husbands on the same day.
A now viral video on the TikTok page of @efiaakese showed the twin sisters looking all excited during their traditional wedding ceremony.
Another video on the page of @thetribephoto showed the twins in their wedding gowns standing on the altar with their partners as they tied the knot.
Decision to marry on the same day
Speaking in an interview on the viral wedding ceremony, Ivy Yeboah-Afrane Panin and Ivy Yeboah-Afrane Kakra admitted that getting married on the same day was not something they both initially planned.
“Surprisingly, we didn't want to get married the same day. Yes, because we wanted to have our own special days. Like, Panin would be getting married, and I'd be her chief bridesmaid, and I'd be getting married, and she'd be my chief bridesmaid. You know, as a bride, you just want to have a special day." Ivy Yeboah-Afrane Kakra said.
Ivy Yeboah-Afrane Panin said the decision to marry on the same day was brought up by their parents, who suggested they share a special day and also cut down on costs.
At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 2,000 likes and 60 comments.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to twins marrying on the same day
Social media users who took to the comments section of the video congratulated the sisters on their union.
Vidashjnr stated:
"My twin sister and I also have the same name, Vida and Vida, and gracefully we also got married on the same day, September, two years ago."
Ak. Ivy opined:
"My dream is to see my girls get married on the same day. Even though they are not twins, they were born on the same date and month (29 Nov 2013 and 29 Nov 2013). I tap in the name of Jesus."
Ivy Serwaa Ampaafo opened:
“I’m also Ivy and will surely give birth to twins … because I love twins paaaaaa, so help me Lord.”
Julia added:
“My elderly sister and I also got married on the same day because my mother said so.”
Dede commented:
Ghanaian twin sisters married on the same day
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that twin sisters Belinda and Bernice achieved their childhood dream of getting married on the same day.
The sisters found their life partners at work, with Belinda's colleague proposing after a work trip to China, and Bernice's future husband admiring her hairstyle and eventually becoming friends.
