Ayawaso West Wuogon MP John Dumelo said he welcomes anyone who wishes to contest him in the 2028 general election

Dumelo acknowledged that NPP members have expressed interest in contesting the seat, saying it is their democratic right

The MP expressed confidence in winning re-election, saying competition keeps him focused on serving his constituents

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Ayawaso West Wuogon MP John Dumelo has said he has no objection to opponents lining up to challenge him at the 2028 general election, describing competition as a healthy feature of democratic governance.

Dumelo acknowledged that several individuals from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have indicated their intention to contest the seat, with some eyeing the NPP primaries before mounting a challenge against him at the main election.

John Dumelo Welcomes 2028 Election Challengers, Backs Competition in Democracy. Credit: Glynn Photography

Source: Instagram

The NDC legislator said he understands the mindset of those seeking to reclaim the constituency, noting that they view Ayawaso West Wuogon as a seat that once belonged to their party.

However, he made it clear to TINA news that their ambitions did not concern him.

"I've seen a couple of people coming to contest on the NPP side. They want to contest their primaries and eventually contest against me in the 2028 election. It is a democracy, so everyone is welcome to contest. I understand what they are going through. They felt as if Ayawaso was their seat and they needed to take it back, but it is a democracy, so they are free to contest," he said.

Dumelo added that his response to any challenge would be to keep working, rather than engage in political distractions.

Rather than view the prospect of a contested race with apprehension, Dumelo said he welcomes it, arguing that competition ultimately benefits his constituents by keeping him accountable.

"Competition is good because it keeps you on your toes, makes you listen to other people's concerns, and helps you see how best you can solve them," he said.

He was candid about his own limitations, acknowledging that he falls short of perfection while maintaining a commitment to improvement. "I am not 100% the best, but I always strive to get to 100%," he added.

Dumelo expressed confidence that his track record of service would secure him another term, saying: "I'm doing my work as a Member of Parliament, and hopefully, in 2028, with the help of my constituents and God, I will surely win again."

How John Dumelo became an MP

YEN.com.gh reported that Dumelo’s victory in the December 2024 general election was historic.

He became the first National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate to win the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat in 24 years.

He secured 40,561 votes, defeating the incumbent Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who received 27,377 votes.

Source: YEN.com.gh