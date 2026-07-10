The UK government published a full breakdown of the documents required to apply for a Skilled Worker visa

Applicants must submit a Certificate of Sponsorship, proof of English proficiency, and a valid passport, among other key documents

Additional documents such as criminal record certificates and tuberculosis test results may be required depending on individual circumstances

The UK government has outlined the mandatory and conditional documents that applicants must submit when applying for a Skilled Worker visa, publishing a comprehensive guide on its official website.

The announcement details what prospective visa holders need to prepare before submitting an application, covering both standard requirements and circumstances-specific documents.

The UK, under Keir Starmer, shares essential documents for the Skilled Worker visa, outlining mandatory and additional requirements for applicants. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Core documents for Skilled Worker visa

Every applicant must provide a Certificate of Sponsorship reference number, which is issued directly by their employer.

Alongside this, applicants are required to submit proof of English language proficiency, a valid passport or equivalent identity document, their job title and annual salary, their occupation code, and the name of their employer together with the sponsor licence number, which appears on the Certificate of Sponsorship.

Applicants who do not have a copy of their Certificate of Sponsorship are advised to request one directly from their employer before proceeding.

Additional documents for skilled worker visa

Beyond the standard requirements, the UK government notes that certain applicants may need to provide further documentation.

These include bank statements showing sufficient personal savings to cover living costs in the UK, unless the Certificate of Sponsorship confirms that the employer will provide financial support.

Applicants bringing a partner or children to the UK must also submit proof of those family relationships.

Those from countries on a designated list are required to provide tuberculosis test results.

Applicants whose roles involve researching sensitive subjects at PhD level or above may need a valid Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) certificate, where their employer has confirmed this is necessary.

A UK PhD certificate, or a unique Ecctis reference number for qualifications obtained outside the UK, must also be included where applicable.

Any documents not originally written in English or Welsh must be accompanied by a certified translation.

Criminal record certificates for specific sectors

Applicants based outside the UK who work in education, healthcare, therapy, or social services are required to submit a criminal record certificate.

This covers roles including teachers, nurses, doctors, psychologists, social workers, and probation officers, among others.

The UK government under Keir Starmer has outlined key documents needed for the Skilled Worker visa, highlighting both compulsory and additional requirements for applicants. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Those who have lived in more than one country face additional requirements. Applicants under the age of 28 must provide a certificate from any country where they have resided for a cumulative total of 12 months or more since turning 18.

Those aged 28 and over must provide certificates from any country where they have lived during the past 10 years.

The government confirmed that applications can be submitted online once all required documents have been gathered.

UK introduces new Immigration and Asylum Bill

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had unveiled a new Immigration and Asylum Bill.

The bill aims to tackle the country's asylum system and ensure that reforms are implemented to preserve long-term support for asylum provision.

Source: YEN.com.gh