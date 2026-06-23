A woman living in the United Kingdom has reflected on what she describes as the biggest regret of her life, following the collapse of her marriage

According to her, after the divorce, she said she struggled to find meaningful relationships and instead encountered unsuitable partners

Reflecting on her experience, she described it as a painful lesson and expressed deep regret over how she treated her former husband

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A woman living in the United Kingdom has shared a deeply personal account of regret over the collapse of her marriage, attributing her actions to negative external influences after relocating abroad with her husband.

Speaking in an interview on SVTV Africa, a YouTube platform focused on social issues, she explained that her outlook on marriage changed after she moved to the UK.

A UK-based woman has shared the personal story behind the collapse of her marriage, describing it as the biggest regret of her life. Photo credit: Jacob Wackerhausen/Nitas/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She said she became close to a group of single women whose lifestyle appeared attractive and carefree, which gradually influenced her perception of her own relationship.

According to her, the women often spoke negatively about marriage while portraying single life as more enjoyable. She admitted that she began to compare herself with them and grew increasingly dissatisfied with her marriage.

The woman said this shift in mindset led to tension in her relationship, which eventually ended in divorce. She further disclosed that she behaved in ways that made her husband’s life difficult and openly disrespected him during the period.

Watch the Facebook reel of the UK-based Ghanaian woman detailing her traumatic experience:

Reflecting on her experience, she said life after the divorce did not meet her expectations, as she struggled to form meaningful relationships. She described her experience as a painful lesson and expressed remorse over the breakdown of her marriage.

Source: YEN.com.gh