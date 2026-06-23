The father of Ghanaian football player Antoine Semenyo shared his pride ahead of the national team's World Cup match against England

Larry Semenyo stated that seeing his son represent Ghana on the world stage fulfilled a long-held family dream

The Manchester City forward chose to represent the Black Stars despite being born and raised in England

Larry Semenyo, the father of Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo, has expressed immense pride ahead of Ghana’s World Cup fixture against England.

Larry Semenyo, father of Ghanaian player Antoine Semenyo, shares pride as his son faces England in the World Cup, fulfilling a family dream and heritage. Image credit: UGC

Source: Getty Images

The upcoming football match carries deep personal significance for the family because Antoine was born in England.

The football star's father shared that watching his son represent the West African nation on the global stage is a major milestone. He noted that the family remains fully supportive of the attacker's international career choices.

In a social media update shared by @therealone_kay on June 23, 2026, the father opened up about the emotional weight of the tournament match.

“For him to play against England where he was born makes me so, so proud of him,” Larry Semenyo said.

Antoine Semenyo's devotion to Black Stars

According to his father, Antoine grew up watching iconic Ghanaian football players like Asamoah Gyan and Michael Essien. These legendary figures inspired the forward from a very young age, anchoring his connection to his African heritage.

When the opportunity arose to play for the senior national team, the player accepted the invitation without any delay.

His father added that he is actively praying for the Manchester City attacker to secure the match-winning goal against the English team.

"Antoine boldly chose to represent Ghana, a decision that continues to make the family proud," Larry noted.

The Instagram post below has more about what Antoine Semenyo's dad said ahead of Ghana versus England.

Source: YEN.com.gh