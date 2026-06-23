Antoine Semenyo’s Father Opens Up as Son Prepares to Play Against Birth Country, England
- The father of Ghanaian football player Antoine Semenyo shared his pride ahead of the national team's World Cup match against England
- Larry Semenyo stated that seeing his son represent Ghana on the world stage fulfilled a long-held family dream
- The Manchester City forward chose to represent the Black Stars despite being born and raised in England
Larry Semenyo, the father of Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo, has expressed immense pride ahead of Ghana’s World Cup fixture against England.
The upcoming football match carries deep personal significance for the family because Antoine was born in England.
The football star's father shared that watching his son represent the West African nation on the global stage is a major milestone. He noted that the family remains fully supportive of the attacker's international career choices.
In a social media update shared by @therealone_kay on June 23, 2026, the father opened up about the emotional weight of the tournament match.
“For him to play against England where he was born makes me so, so proud of him,” Larry Semenyo said.
Antoine Semenyo's devotion to Black Stars
According to his father, Antoine grew up watching iconic Ghanaian football players like Asamoah Gyan and Michael Essien. These legendary figures inspired the forward from a very young age, anchoring his connection to his African heritage.
When the opportunity arose to play for the senior national team, the player accepted the invitation without any delay.
His father added that he is actively praying for the Manchester City attacker to secure the match-winning goal against the English team.
"Antoine boldly chose to represent Ghana, a decision that continues to make the family proud," Larry noted.
The Instagram post below has more about what Antoine Semenyo's dad said ahead of Ghana versus England.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh