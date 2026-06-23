Apostle EK Mensah, who accurately predicted Antoine Semenyo's Player of the Match award against Panama, has shared a new prophecy ahead of Ghana's World Cup clash with England

The Tarkwa-based prophet says the spiritual realm is tough but believes Ghana will hold England until the 39th minute, praying for a draw or a narrow Black Stars win

He also called for Kwesi Sibo to start in the lineup and urged prayers for a miracle goal before halftime

Just before Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B clash against England in Boston, Apostle EK Mensah is back with another spiritual forecast, and given his track record, Ghanaians are paying close attention.

Prophet Who Predicted Semenyo MOTM Award Drops Ghana vs England Prophecy

Source: Instagram

The Tarkwa-based prophet, who correctly predicted Antoine Semenyo would win the Player of the Match award in Ghana's opening win over Panama, shared a detailed prophecy on Facebook on Tuesday, June 17, 2026, around 7 p.m., just as the nation braced for the high-stakes encounter.

In the post, Apostle Mensah described the spiritual atmosphere surrounding the match as anything but calm.

"The realms are not good for Ghana," he wrote, adding that he would spend the entire first half "on the mountains" interceding for the Black Stars.

His central prophecy hinges on the 39th minute. According to the apostle, if Ghana can avoid conceding before that point, the nation should begin to celebrate, hinting that a turning point arrives around that moment.

He also named specific players in his vision, calling for Kwesi Sibo to be included in the starting lineup to help maintain stability in midfield, and flagged Jonas Adjetey as a key figure, saying "his head must work massively today."

The prophet also referred to Thomas Partey, calling him the "number 5 who is the grace of the team to maintain stability," in what appears to be a nod to the Black Stars' defensive midfield anchor.

On England's major players, he was blunt. "Those major players of England who will be disturbing must get injured early for replacement," he wrote, a line that will no doubt raise eyebrows among neutrals.

His closing message, however, was one of hope for Ghana.

Ending his post with the word "Tetelestai," a Greek term meaning "it is finished," he urged Ghanaians to believe. "The Spirit says you will qualify," he wrote.

See the Facebook post below:

Whether his prophecy comes true, like his Semenyo prediction before it, remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: as Ghana vs England kicked off, Apostle EK Mensah had the nation's attention.

Source: YEN.com.gh