Dr Emmanuel Boakye updates the public on Sarah Adwoa Safo's condition after the shooting incident

Adwoa Safo suffered extensive injuries, requiring urgent medical attention and potential overseas treatment

Shooting linked to Kristo Asafo Mission leadership dispute; six suspects, including Israel Safo, arrested

The spokesperson for the Apostle Kwadwo Safo family, Dr Emmanuel Boakye, has given an update on the health situation of the former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, after a shooting incident linked to a leadership dispute within the Kristo Asafo Mission.

The spokesperson for the Apostle Kwadwo Safo family says Adwoa Safo has been unable to sleep after the shooting incident. Photo credit: Adwoa Safo

Source: Facebook

Dr Emmanuel Boakye made this known during a press briefing held by the family to update the public on developments in the family.

The spokesperson said that after the shooting incident, Adwoa Safo went to the Atomic Police Station, where she was immediately asked to seek medical treatment first.

"When Adwoa got to the Atomic Police Station, the security there could not stand the sight of her bleeding. She was bleeding profusely. Her clothes were soaked with blood. The police asked us to rush her to the hospital. The doctor at the first hospital said he could not attend to her, so we should take her to another facility."

"So we rushed her to the 37 Military Hospital. At this hospital, we all know they should be able to deal with gunshot wounds. On a daily basis, we are always conducting MRIs," he added.

Updating the public on Thursday, June 25, 2026, Dr Emmanuel Boakye added that Adwoa Safo could not sleep the previous night. He said the medical officers have asked them to fly her outside the country for further attention and care.

"Just yesterday, some of the pellets in her cheeks made her face swollen. The whole of yesternight, Adwoa could not sleep. They have to inject her so she can sleep. The situation the girl is going through as we speak now is very bad. The doctors were saying they had done all they could and advised us to fly her abroad for medical attention."

Adwoa Safo shot at his father's residence

On Sunday, June 21, 2026, Adwoa Safo was shot at the residence of his late father, where his brother Israel Safo, also known as Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, lived.

The shooting is the latest development in an escalating dispute over the leadership of the Kristo Asafo Mission following the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo in September 2025.

A relative of former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo has spoken publicly about the shooting incident that left the former lawmaker receiving medical treatment. Photo credit: Adwoa Safo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

After the incident, several prominent Ghanaians visited Adwoa Safo as the investigation continued.

Meanwhile, six people were arrested in connection with the shooting incident and Israel Safo was also apprehended.

They were later arraigned and granted bail. The case was adjourned to September 2026.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Adwoa Safo''s relative narrated shooting incident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adwoa Safo's relative, Nana Pomaa Nhyira, during a recent press briefing.

In a striking account, Nana Pomaa Nhyira revealed that Ms Safo experienced what she described as a bright light during the attack, which she interpreted as divine protection.

As investigations continue, family members express hope for her recovery and seek justice in the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh