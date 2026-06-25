A family spokesperson says Adwoa Safo shared a remarkable account of what she experienced during the incident

The spokesperson claimed Adwoa Safo believed she saw her late father shielding her from the bullets

The emotional remarks have sparked reactions as investigations into the June 22 incident continue

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A spokesperson for the family of former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo has shared an emotional account of what he says she experienced during the June 22 shooting incident.

Adwoa Safo shares a remarkable experience after the incident. Image credit: Adwoa Safo, degoverner

Source: UGC

Speaking in an interview, the family representative said Adwoa Safo later told relatives that she had a remarkable experience at the height of the confrontation.

According to the spokesperson, Adwoa Safo said that when she was shot, a bright light suddenly appeared before her eyes, and she saw her late father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

The spokesperson claimed that Adwoa Safo believed her late father shielded her from the bullets during the incident.

Adwoa Safo’s family shares emotional account

Recounting the conversation, the family representative said Adwoa Safo described the experience as deeply emotional.

The spokesperson said:

"According to Adwoa Safo, when they were shooting her, and she was shot, a brightness appeared before her eyes, and she saw her late father. She said her father blocked the bullet."

He added that he continues to pray for the former lawmaker's recovery and expressed hope that justice would prevail.

He added:

"I am praying she gets well soon. The way her father personally blocked the bullet, I hope the late Safo himself judges this case."

The remarks have since attracted attention online, with many people reacting to the deeply personal account shared by the family.

The comments come as investigations into the June 22 incident continue.

The confrontation reportedly left Adwoa Safo hospitalised and has since become one of the most talked-about stories in Ghana.

Watch the TikTok video of the recount of the family member below:

In recent days, several videos connected to the incident have surfaced online, including footage from the scene, images of Adwoa Safo at a police station after reporting the matter, and a video shared by her brother showing her being transported to the hospital in an ambulance.

Netizens reacted to Adwoa Safo's recount

The latest comments from the family spokesperson have added another dimension to the public conversation surrounding the incident.

While the statement reflects what the spokesperson says Adwoa Safo personally recounted after the incident, authorities are continuing their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

As the legal process unfolds, many Ghanaians continue to follow developments closely, while others have expressed sympathy and wished the former MP a speedy recovery.

Check out some comments below:

Miriam commented:

"Well, it could be true, I believe that 🥰."

Md commented:

"Indeed, God is the Greatest. She will be fine in Jesus Name."

Odehyeba Shizzles commented:

"That's true, I also said the same thing."

Shabachs commented:

"The woman needs prayers, let’s pray for her."

Sheisavanbaby commented:

"Kantaka is really powerful 👏 🤧 🙌 😍."

Former Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo denies claims that she was armed during a shooting incident involving her brother, Akofena Kantanka's residence. Photo credit: Safo Kantanka/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Adwoa Safo spoke after the shooting incident

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarah Adwoa Safo has denied allegations that she was armed or discharged a firearm during a shooting incident at her brother’s residence.

The former MP stated that she went to the property alone and without any security, saying she treated the matter as a private family issue.

Authorities are continuing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident, while public interest in the case remains high.

Source: YEN.com.gh