The Paramount Queen Mother of Manso Nkwanta Traditional Area, Nana Nyarko Aboraa Sika III, shared rare and lovely photos of her two growing daughters online

The traditional ruler used the special social media update to pen an incredibly emotional and inspiring note dedicated to hardworking young mothers worldwide

High-profile Ghanaian figures and social media users flooded the comment section to admire the stunning royal family and the young princesses

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The Paramount Queen Mother of the Manso Nkwanta Traditional Area in the Ashanti Kingdom, Nana Nyarko Aboraa Sika III, has captured the hearts of social media users after sharing beautiful photos of her two growing daughters.

Paramount Queen Mother Nana Nyarko Aboraa Sika III shares breathtaking photos of her daughters and an inspiring message celebrating hardworking mothers. Image credit: mansokwantahemaa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The rare family update provided a sweet glimpse into the personal life of the prominent young traditional ruler.

In an official Instagram post shared on Thursday, June 25, 2026, the respected Queen Mother, popularly known in her former music career as the hitmaker Lousika, complemented the elegant family portraits with an incredibly powerful and moving message centred around the beauty and struggles of motherhood.

"Motherhood. Be kind to yourself. Celebrate the small victories. Give yourself grace on the difficult days. You do not have to be perfect to be an incredible mother. To every young mother juggling deadlines, diaper changes, meetings, school runs, and countless responsibilities, you are stronger than you know, braver than you feel, and more appreciated than you realise."

"Keep shining, keep growing, and keep believing in yourself. The world needs the remarkable woman you are becoming, and your children are blessed to call you Mom," Nana Nyarko Aboraa Sika III wrote.

The Instagram post below has the photos of Manso Nkwanta Hemaa's daughters.

Reactions to Manso Nkwanta Hemaa's post

The heartwarming post was met with immense affection from top celebrities and fans alike, who praised both the message and the beautiful princesses.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

Popular musician sista.afia said:

"Wow, my girls are looking all grown 😍😍."

Music producer Peewezelcue wrote:

"My girls ❤️❤️❤️."

robertamoako90 added:

"Beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏. Queen and princesses😍😍."

Abenakwabuwaa commented:

"My asona royals."

Manso Nkwanta Hemaa’s before and after trend

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Manso Nkwanta Hemaa, Nana Nyarko Aboraa Sika III, has drawn attention with her glamorous makeup transformation on Instagram.

The former rapper, previously known in the entertainment industry as Louisika, has turned heads with her beautiful new look.

Source: YEN.com.gh