Manso Nkwanta Hemaa, Nana Nyarko Aboraa Sika III, has drawn attention with her glamorous makeup transformation on Instagram.

The former rapper, previously known in the entertainment industry as Louisika, has turned heads with her beautiful new look.

Manso Nkwanta Hemaa, Nana Nyarko Aboraa Sika III shows off her bare face without makeup. Photo credit: @mansonkwantahemaa.

Manso Nkwanta Hemaa faunts bare face online

Nana Nyarko Aboraa Sika III, a prominent figure in the Ashanti Region, has redefined royalty with her high fashion sense.

In a trending video posted by Kumasi-based male makeup artist Barima Makeup Artistry, the beauty queen confidently showed off her bare face for the first time.

She looked resplendent in a red beaded halterneck gown in the viral video. The young queen resembled a Miss World 2026 contestant in the glittering gown, which highlighted her curves.

Nana Nyarko Aboraa Sika III also turned heads with her side-parted hairstyle, which enhanced her natural beauty.

The TikTok video of Manso Nkwanta Hemaa's makeup makeover video is below:

Nana Nyarko Aboraa Sika III rocks kente

Nana Nyarko Aboraa Sika III exuded confidence with her new look on Instagram.

The Queen Mother looked elegant in a colourful kente ensemble and a white kente cloth during a private event.

She accessorised with a rare beaded choker and matching bracelet to complement her outfit. Nana Nyarko wore heavy makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows and glossy lipstick.

The TikTok video of Manso Nkwanta Hemaa rocking a stylish kente ensemble is below:

Reactions to Manso Nkwanta Hemaa's makeup video

Some social media users and fashion lovers have commented on Manso Nkwanta Hemaa's flawless makeup look on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Bonnyvherah stated:

"I miss old Louisika 🥺❤️."

Specs_Boutique stated:

"Some of you know the work inside o😭❤️❤️❤️."

Abibatuabdulrahma stated:

"I am always my dream for Barimah to do my makeup on my wedding day 🙏🙏."

TheMichaelAryena stated:

"I'm short of words 🥰🥰🥰🥰✌. This look is simple and beautiful."

Aj_Beauty plus commented:

"You are the best ✌."

Bemafrimpong commented:

"This Queen mother beautiful 😍😍😍😍😍😍."

maamie00 stated:

"I am definitely booking you for my wedding ❤️😩🔥."

Vera Koomson stated:

"Please do you train others?. I love your work, and I can't wait to learn from you."

Maame Odette commented:

"This is not your regular queen, she is so beautiful 🥰. My boss 🥰. I celebrate the grace upon you in this work 🌹❤️..I pray to meet you one day 🙏."

Be Wise Beauty home stated:

"Barimah you are too good ❤."

Ohenebah Nana Acheampong commented:

"I am always proud of you."

Nana_Akua_Ruthy stated:

"She is a very woman."

Manso Nkwanta Hemaa spotted at the late Asantehemaa's dote yie at the Manhyia Palace. Photo credit: @asantenation

Manso Nkwanta Hemaa to build children’s hospital

Nana Nyarko Aboraa Sika III, the Manso Nkwantahemaa, has announced plans to construct a children’s centre in memory of her grandmother.

On her official Instagram page, the Queen Mother stated that this would be the first children’s centre in Mansoman.

According to her, the facility will provide resources for the local community, including childcare, health, and educational support.

The Instagram photos is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh