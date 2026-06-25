A rare throwback photograph of Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama during his National Service Scheme (NSS) days emerged online

The viral photo captured the prominent politician posing alongside three of his young colleagues during their service era, smiling and posing for the picture

Social media users expressed deep emotion over the historic image, which also featured two of his now-deceased companions

An exclusive throwback photograph capturing the National Service Scheme (NSS) days of Ghanaian President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, has surfaced on social media, drawing immense attention from citizens nationwide.

A nostalgic photo of Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama during his National Service Scheme days surface online. Image credit: JDM/Facebook, Ghana News/Facebook

Source: UGC

The historic image offers a rare glimpse into the early youth and formative years of the prominent political leader before his rise to the highest office of the land.

History surfaced online as the vintage Facebook image shared by GHANA NEWS on June 22, 2026, gained rapid traction across digital platforms.

The classic portrait showcases a young, vibrant John Mahama standing shoulder-to-shoulder with his contemporaries during their mandatory national service period, documenting a vital chapter of their shared civic commitment to the West African nation.

The caption accompanying the viral upload detailed the identities of the young men in the photograph.

"Pictured from right to left are President John Mahama, Adam Mahama (deceased), Joe Mara, and Issah Turn-Up (deceased)," the post read.

President Mahama celebrates Father’s Day at church

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, joined the Ringway Gospel Centre, Assemblies of God, where they often worship to celebrate Father's Day.

The President and his wife danced joyfully during the praise session led by a female singer.

Source: YEN.com.gh