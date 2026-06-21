President Mahama joyfully celebrated Father's Day at Ringway Gospel Centre with his wife, Lordina Mahama

During the church service, the pastor and the congregation prayed for President Mahama and wished him a 'happy Father's Day'

Ghanaians on social media who watched the videos shared heartfelt messages and expressed their admiration for Mahama

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, joined the Ringway Gospel Centre, Assemblies of God, where they often worship to celebrate Father's Day.

The President and his wife danced joyfully during the praise session led by a female singer.

President John Mahama and his wife, Lordina, dance during church service on Father's Day 2026. Photo credit: @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook video, President Mahama and his wife were both wearing white attire. The President wore a white kaftan while Lordina Mahama was in a white dress.

President John Dramani Mahama and his wife danced from their usual sitting place to the front of the church.

A lady was dancing in front of President John Mahama. The first gentleman of the land also danced to the song that was being played.

The first lady followed her husband directly, also dancing. A gentleman held her hand to help her walk and dance to the gospel song.

Another Facebook video showed the congregation of the Ringway Gospel Centre extended warm Father’s Day wishes to President Mahama.

The pastor prayed for President Mahama and appreciated him for leading the country with grace.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens celebrate John Mahama on Father's Day

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by GH Brain on Facebook. Read them below:

Ben Toffah said:

"His dancing feet are accurate to the rhythm of the music. He is an all-around President."

Edith Cofie wrote:

"Happy Father's Day, Preso. Your dance is one in town."

Dennis Appiah Jnr said:

"I have come to like President Mahama more than the previous..he is a really unique, very humble man."

Bridgette Adaeze Adzah wrote:

"Happy Father's Day to the First Gentleman."

Sam Qoophi Amanor said:

"President Mahama wate...second to Nkrumah. Happy Father's Day, Sir John Dramani Mahama."

Emmanuel Boateng wrote:

"Our patriotic prez. Always put this sacred land, mother Ghana, first in all your endeavours, and God will bless you. Stop galamsey for us."

Aya Baidoo said:

"God bless you and give you more wisdom to rule the nation and make Godly policies that will benefit all! Happy Father’s Day, President #JohnDramaniMahama."

Kwakye Peprah Alex wrote:

"Abeg, who is the lady in front of the president? Abeg give gap fiooo! You are making the president confused, especially when our beautiful first lady is right behind him. Next, the protocol should let the first lady in front la! Presidoooooo!"

Anita Fidehou said:

"Happy Father's Day. I am sad I didn't wish anyone else but you alone, I won't forget. God Almighty, give you the strength and long life to help build a better Ghana. Thank you."

Source: YEN.com.gh