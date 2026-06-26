The Passport Office has officially dismissed viral internet claims that Fella Makafui received a diplomatic passport

State authorities categorised the widespread speculations circulating across social media platforms as entirely false

Regular citizens and entertainment fans reacted with mixed opinions following the official institutional disclaimer

The Passport Office has officially debunked trending reports on social media alleging that popular Ghanaian actress and business entrepreneur, Fella Makafui, has been issued a diplomatic passport.

The Passport Office dismisses claims that Fella Makafui received a diplomatic passport, labelling the viral rumours as entirely false. Image credit: @fellamakafui_,@cdrafrica/X

Source: Twitter

The government institution moved quickly to clarify the true state of affairs to avoid further public misdirection.

According to a Facebook post by Metro TV Ghana on Thursday, June 25, 2026, the statutory passport administration body explicitly described the information circulating across digital platforms as entirely untrue.

The state agency urged the public to disregard the ongoing rumours regarding the movie star's travel document categorisation.

A diplomatic passport is traditionally reserved for high-ranking government officials, diplomats, and state representatives executing official international assignments.

The speculation that the screen goddess had somehow acquired the elite document had triggered a massive public debate before the official institutional disclaimer was made public.

Read more about Fella Makafui's diplomatic passport saga in the X post below.

Reactions to Fella Makafui's diplomatic passport saga

The swift release of the state disclaimer provoked heavy chatter from internet users, with many criticising the frequent fabrication of unverified stories online.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

@soXtraO laughed off the initial speculation, saying:

"Why would anyone want to give her a diplomatic passport? Like, why was it even a claim?😂."

@Erngee114 lamented the situation, writing:

"Ghanaians and false information, hmmm."

@missyy added:

"Asem oo."

Fella Makafui reacts after Drogba's emotional allegations that she abandoned him spark debate on social media. Image credit: Fella Makafui, The BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

Fella Makafui responds to Drogba's abandonment allegation

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that popular actress Fella Makafui has clapped back at John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba, over his recent accusation against her.

In an interview with Sammy Kay Media, the actor, who was previously diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, stated that his former colleague had not visited since he started battling the health condition.

Source: YEN.com.gh