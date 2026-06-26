A pregnant Ghanaian mother who already has 23 children with her husband has reached out to the public for financial assistance

The woman's incredible journey includes 10 pregnancies, consisting of seven sets of twins and three sets of triplets

She revealed that her attempts to stop further pregnancies through modern family planning methods failed due to severe complications

A pregnant Ghanaian woman who is already a mother to 23 children has made a passionate public appeal for financial aid, stating that the economic burden of feeding and raising her massive household has become completely overwhelming.

A pregnant Ghanaian mother of 23, with 10 pregnancies including twins and triplets, seeks public financial aid to support her family. Image credit: iStock, ghanafuonsem1/Instagram

Source: UGC

According to a report shared on Instagram by ghanafuonsem1 on Friday, June 26, 2026, the woman has had 10 pregnancies with her husband.

Her exceptional maternal journey has blessed the family with seven sets of twins and three sets of triplets.

The mother further disclosed that she and her husband did not intentionally plan to have such an enormous number of offspring.

She explained that she made multiple attempts to prevent further pregnancies using modern family planning methods, but she had to stop because the contraceptives caused severe medical complications.

Left with limited options, her family continued to grow.

The Instagram post below has the video of the pregnant mother with 23 children.

Netizens react to mother raising 23 children

The viral report has sparked widespread conversations across social media platforms, with many users expressing awe at her fertility, while others praised how neat and well-behaved the children appeared in the footage.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

ruzzyde_sexy said:

"After 3 pregnancies, you still went ahead, wow, congratulations, mama❤️❤️."

iam_dolphyne wrote:

"I tap into your blessings oooo…. Oh God, favour me like this."

its_allzwelll added:

"Kids look well taken care of and very neat. Look, a respectful and well-comported family..... it is well😢."

the_viral_post_official commented:

"Africa is blessed. We need better systems to promote economic development and self-reliance. The future indeed is Africa."

Photos of the mother of award-winning Ghanaian presenter Berla Mundi surface online, sparking massive reactions. Image credit: Berla Mundi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Berla Mundi's mum surfaces online

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that award-winning television presenter Berla Mundi has generated significant attention online after sharing rare photographs of her mother.

The media personality, who is widely known for maintaining strict privacy regarding her family life, went public with the images on Sunday, June 14, 2026, to celebrate her mother's birthday.

Source: YEN.com.gh