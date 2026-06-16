Richard Nii Armah Quaye has caused a stir online after flying his private jet to support the Ghana Black Stars in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The well-prepared national team is set to face Panama for their first game since the start of the tournament on Thursday, June 11, 2026

Observers who came across the video of RNAQ flooded the comments section to share their mixed reactions, with some showing support for Ghana

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Ghanaian business mogul and philanthropist, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, also referred to as RNAQ, has jetted off to Toronto, Canada, to support the Ghana Black Stars.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye flies a private jet to support the Ghana Black Stars in the historic 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Panama. Image credit: Richard Nii Armah Quaye

Source: Instagram

On Thursday, June 11, 2026, the much-anticipated World Cup began with the clash between Mexico and South Africa being the opening game. Unfortunately, South Africa conceded two goals.

The tournament has already seen countries from the various groups showing their skills in their first match. The likes of Brazil, Morocco, Spain, Cape Verde and others have had to play their opening game.

All eyes are currently on Ghana as they prepare to display their readiness to win the World Cup in their first game with Panama on Wednesday, June 17, at 7:00 pm Toronto time.

With the tense atmosphere in Ghana at the moment, Richard Nii Armah Quaye has joined the many supporters already present in the host country to cheer for the nation's team.

The Instagram video showing the moment the Ghana Black Stars arrived in Toronto, Canada, is below:

Richard Quaye jets for Ghana, Panama clash

In a video shared on social media, Richard Nii Armah Quaye was seen dressed in a Black Stars-branded jersey as he made his way into a private jet ahead of Ghana’s World Cup opener against Panama.

Showing clear excitement and confidence, he spoke passionately about the match, declaring,

“Panama, we are coming for you. We are coming like kakalika,” expressing strong support for the national team.

The video captured him in high spirits as he prepared to travel in style to back the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His bold statement has since gained attention among fans, reflecting the growing anticipation surrounding Ghana’s opening game.

Many supporters have reacted to his display of patriotism, as many continue to predict the outcome of the match.

The Instagram video of Richard Nii Armah jetting off to the World Cup is below:

Reactions after RNAQ jetted to Canada

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Richard Nii Armah Quah flew a private jet to support the Ghana Black Stars.

Wofa wrote:

"They've seen what other African teams are doing? Of course, besides SA. We need a win, else the way SA and Naija will throw throw us 😂."

Kennedy wrote:

"Money is speaking."

Tinny wrote:

"Good luck, Ghana."

Yamoah wrote:

"God bless you for going to support."

The Black Stars of Ghana are all set for their first match against Panama in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Black Stars/X, JDM/Facebook

Source: UGC

Ghana sends four goalkeepers to the US

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars of Ghana were set to travel to the 2026 World Cup with four goalkeepers in the squad.

Hearts of Oak's Solomon Agbasi, who did not make the final squad, will join Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Benjamin Asare, and Joseph Anang.

Source: YEN.com.gh