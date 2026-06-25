eThekwini Municipality City Manager Musa Mbhele verbally refused to sanction March and March's planned June 30 protest, citing a national security threat without documentary evidence

Movement leader Jacinta Ngobese Zuma shared the formal notice online, drawing over 4,000 comments from South Africans vowing to defy the ban and proceed with the protest

The June 30 march had already prompted Ghana to evacuate hundreds of its citizens from South Africa amid fears of anti-immigrant violence

South Africa's anti-immigration movement March and March has suffered a major setback after the eThekwini Municipality refused to sanction its planned June 30 protest.

Jacinta Ngobese Zuma, Ngizwe Mchunu, and Phakel'umthakani are the faces of the March and March Movement whose June 30 protest has been put in limbo. Photo source: @sa_daily

Source: Youtube

Movement leader Jacinta Ngobese Zuma announced the development on Facebook on June 24, 2026, sharing photos of a formal notice to city authorities in which the group demanded clarifications.

Ngobese Zuma shared photos of a formal notice addressed to the municipality, captioning the post:

"After sitting in our section 4 meeting!! The city of EThekwini has refused us the right to protest on the 30th of June, citing a security threat."

The March and March led by Ngobese Zuma, Ngizwe Mchunu, and Phakel'umthakani, was expected to lead a massive protest against anti-immigration in the country on June 30 after many weeks of agitation.

The agitation had led to widespread fear among foreign nationals in South Africa, prompting the Ghanaian government to organise evacuation flights for its citizens.

eThekwini's refusal and the Movement's Response

According to the formal notice, eThekwini City Manager Mr. Musa Mbhele verbally refused the gathering on grounds of a "national security threat," but provided no documentary evidence to support the claim.

The movement pushed back firmly, arguing that the right to assemble, demonstrate, picket, and petition is constitutionally protected under Section 17 of the Constitution of South Africa, 1996.

The notice further stated that March and March had fully complied with the Regulation of Gatherings Act 205 of 1993, with members Nozipho Khambule and Lindani Xulu attending a Section 4 meeting with eThekwini Metro Police, during which protest routes were discussed and adjusted in good faith.

The movement cited the Constitutional Court ruling in *Mlungwana and Others v S and Another [2018] ZACC 45*, which affirmed that the right under Section 17 is "simply too important to be countenanced the sort of limitation introduced by section 12(1)(a)."

The status of the June 30 protest remains unresolved, with the movement seeking formal clarification from the municipality.

Read the Facebook post from Jacinta Ngobese Zuma below:

South African police also issued a national stability directive ahead of the June 30 date.

Within roughly five hours of the post going live, it had attracted more than 4,000 comments, with numerous South Africans indicating their willingness to defy the authorities and proceed with the march regardless.

Source: YEN.com.gh