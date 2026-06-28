Ghanaian dancehall icon Stonebwoy shared his thoughts on the Black Stars' recent defeat against Croatia in a friendly match in Philadelphia

The music star shared he bought into advanced sports analysis before the game, viewing the loss as a strategic long-term move

Stonebwoy expressed immense excitement over the resting of midfield giant Thomas Partey, noting it preserves him for crucial upcoming fixtures

Award-winning Ghanaian music icon Stonebwoy has shared his unique perspective on the national team's recent international match against Croatia.

Dancehall star Stonebwoy shares insights on the Black Stars' loss to Croatia, expressing excitement for preserving Thomas Partey for future matches. Image credit: Sky Sports, GH Hyper/Instagram

Source: UGC

The dancehall star watched the game live at the stadium in Philadelphia, USA, alongside thousands of passionate football fans.

In an interview shared on Instagram by @updateking_ on Sunday, June 28, 2026, the Into the Future hitmaker looked past the disappointing scoreboard to highlight the tactical decisions made by the technical team.

Rather than joining the wave of criticism following the defeat, Stonebwoy praised the management's approach.

"I think it was a beautiful one," Stonebwoy stated.

"But before the match, I actually bought into the sports analysis. It was a strategic play. This is a perfect strategy of 'you lose to win'."

The Instagram post below has the video of Stonebwoy opening up about Black Star's defeat against Croatia.

Stonebwoy express excitement over Thomas Partey’s preservation

A major talking point for the musician was the tactical management of Ghana's key players. Stonebwoy expressed great satisfaction with how the coaching staff handled Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, who was protected during the clash to ensure his availability for future competitive assignments.

The Bhim Nation President emphasised that keeping the veteran fit is paramount to Ghana's upcoming football campaign.

"That's the only way to maintain Thomas Partey, who is like the midfield giant for us," Stonebwoy added.

The Black Stars are using these high-profile international friendly matches to test new tactical variations and build squad depth. With top stars like Partey being carefully managed, fans and analysts alike remain hopeful that the team will find its rhythm when the formal qualifiers resume.

Prophet Testimony’s old prophecy of Ghana dropping out of the World Cup in the group stages surface after Black Stars qualified to round of 32. Photo credit: Getty Images & Prophet Testimony/Facebook

Source: UGC

Prediction on Black Stars appears to fail

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Ghanaian pastor Clement Testimony's old prophecy about the Black Stars has resurfaced after Ghana played against Croatia in its last group stage match and qualified to play in the round of 32.

The Ghana Black Stars played against Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, US, on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

Ghana was defeated 2-1 by Croatia in their final fixture. That tally was sufficient to advance Ghana as one of the best third-placed teams across the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh