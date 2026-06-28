Thomas Partey: Stonebwoy Reacts to Ghana Black Stars' Defeat Against Croatia in Philadelphia
- Ghanaian dancehall icon Stonebwoy shared his thoughts on the Black Stars' recent defeat against Croatia in a friendly match in Philadelphia
- The music star shared he bought into advanced sports analysis before the game, viewing the loss as a strategic long-term move
- Stonebwoy expressed immense excitement over the resting of midfield giant Thomas Partey, noting it preserves him for crucial upcoming fixtures
Award-winning Ghanaian music icon Stonebwoy has shared his unique perspective on the national team's recent international match against Croatia.
The dancehall star watched the game live at the stadium in Philadelphia, USA, alongside thousands of passionate football fans.
In an interview shared on Instagram by @updateking_ on Sunday, June 28, 2026, the Into the Future hitmaker looked past the disappointing scoreboard to highlight the tactical decisions made by the technical team.
Rather than joining the wave of criticism following the defeat, Stonebwoy praised the management's approach.
"I think it was a beautiful one," Stonebwoy stated.
"But before the match, I actually bought into the sports analysis. It was a strategic play. This is a perfect strategy of 'you lose to win'."
The Instagram post below has the video of Stonebwoy opening up about Black Star's defeat against Croatia.
Stonebwoy express excitement over Thomas Partey’s preservation
A major talking point for the musician was the tactical management of Ghana's key players. Stonebwoy expressed great satisfaction with how the coaching staff handled Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, who was protected during the clash to ensure his availability for future competitive assignments.
The Bhim Nation President emphasised that keeping the veteran fit is paramount to Ghana's upcoming football campaign.
"That's the only way to maintain Thomas Partey, who is like the midfield giant for us," Stonebwoy added.
The Black Stars are using these high-profile international friendly matches to test new tactical variations and build squad depth. With top stars like Partey being carefully managed, fans and analysts alike remain hopeful that the team will find its rhythm when the formal qualifiers resume.
Prediction on Black Stars appears to fail
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Ghanaian pastor Clement Testimony's old prophecy about the Black Stars has resurfaced after Ghana played against Croatia in its last group stage match and qualified to play in the round of 32.
The Ghana Black Stars played against Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, US, on Saturday, June 27, 2026.
Ghana was defeated 2-1 by Croatia in their final fixture. That tally was sufficient to advance Ghana as one of the best third-placed teams across the tournament.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh