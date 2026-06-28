ECG Announces 7-Hour Planned Power Outage on June 30, List of Affected Communities Emerges
- The ECG has scheduled a planned maintenance exercise to enhance system capacity and improve reliable service delivery
- The essential maintenance routine will result in a temporary power interruption lasting seven hours across specific districts
- A list of towns in the Central Region and their neighbouring areas to be impacted by the service disruption has been released
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has officially released a public notice detailing a planned seven-hour power outage scheduled for Tuesday, June 30, 2026.
The state-owned utility company announced on its official social media platforms that the temporary grid shutdown is necessary to allow engineering teams to execute critical maintenance works aimed at improving overall service reliability and system stability.
According to the corporate announcement, the interruption will commence exactly at 9:00 AM and is expected to be completed by 4:00 PM, after which power supply will be progressively restored to normal operation.
Full list of communities to face blackout
The power company has published a comprehensive roster of the specific enclaves and localities that will experience the temporary blackout during the scheduled seven-hour maintenance window.
The primary areas slated for the interruption include:
- Ayensodo
- Kissi
- Komenda
- Sefwi Town
- Domasine
- Sekyere Hemang
- Attabadze
- Brenu Akyim
- Eduagyei
- Sanka
- Bronyibima
- Akwanda
- And all surrounding residential and commercial areas.
The management of ECG has expressed deep regret to its customers for the inevitable domestic and commercial inconveniences that will arise as a result of this routine system upgrade. Consumers residing within the listed communities are strongly advised to take note of the schedule and put alternative power measures in place for their essential appliances and operations during the designated hours.
The official press statement announcing the planned blackout on June 30, 2026, is in the Facebook post below.
ECG redeploys old transformers
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has unveiled plans to transfer old transformers that have been replaced under its ongoing upgrade programme to communities that continue to experience weak or unreliable electricity supply across the country.
In a report sighted on Citinewsroom, the General Manager of the Accra Sub-Transmission Area, Francis Kofi Atsyatsya, explained that the initiative is designed to make better use of available equipment while improving power delivery in underserved locations.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh