A man in his 40s has tragically died after being swept away by floodwaters at Atala in Kasoa following heavy rainfall on Monday morning

The victim reportedly dismounted to navigate a flooded section of the road but was overwhelmed by the fast-moving torrent

Rescue efforts proved unsuccessful as eyewitnesses confirmed he could not be saved

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A man in his 40s has tragically been washed away by a raging torrent at Atala in Kasoa, following severe downpours across Ghana on Monday morning.

The heavy rainfall left roads submerged, gridlocked traffic, and brought local communities to a standstill.

Man swept away by floods at Kasoa Barrier after stepping off a motorbike. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the victim was travelling as a pillion passenger on a motorbike when the rider encountered a severely flooded section of the road.

In an attempt to navigate the treacherous stretch safely, the man dismounted, intending to walk past a damaged portion of the road before remounting.

However, the overwhelming force of the deluge immediately pulled him under.

Reporter gives details account of incident

Reporting from the scene, UTV reporter Prince Acquah detailed the harrowing incident:

"There is a man in his 40's who has been swept away by the floods. He was on a motorbike commuting to where he was going to. The man got off the motorbike at a point to allow the motorbike to cross the flooded area and avoid the holes in the middle of the road," he said.

"His intention was to get back on the motorbike after the rider crosses; however, he was swept away by the rushing waters immediately he got off. No one was able to save him,” he added,

"Even eyewitnesses confirmed he couldn't be saved. Even cars are not moving. The road is impassable at the Barrier-Kasoa stretch. As for the motor rider, he was able to cross the pits in the middle of the road. The pavement has become slippery and has resulted in several people falling in the water," Acquah reported.

The tragedy highlights the growing danger on Ghana's roads during the rainy season. Authorities continue to urge extreme caution.

Floods causes fire outbreak at Circle

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a fire broke out at Accra’s Kwame Nkrumah Circle on Monday morning, adding to the chaos caused by severe flooding from a heavy downpour.

The dual disaster disrupted traffic and created a major emergency situation at the busy transport hub during rush hour on June 29, 2026.

Emergency services were deployed, but the cause of the fire and any possible casualties remain unconfirmed.

Source: YEN.com.gh