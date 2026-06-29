South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation regarding the planned June 30 anti-immigration protests

The president acknowledged that concerns regarding undocumented immigration and pressure on public services are real

He warned citizens that taking the law into their own hands constitutes vigilantism and will not be tolerated by law enforcement

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has cautioned citizens and organisers planning demonstrations against undocumented immigration.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on the June 30 anti-immigration protests, emphasising lawful expression of rights amid growing concerns. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The president urged all participants to remember that constitutional rights must be exercised within the framework of the law.

In a statement shared ahead of the June 30 protests, President Ramaphosa noted that the country’s immigration system requires substantial reform. He added that the government is already taking steps to tighten border management and increase enforcement.

However, the president made it clear that private individuals do not have the authority to enforce immigration rules. He described acts of intimidation or forced identification as a form of vigilantism that has no place in the country.

President Ramaphosa stated: "Freedom comes with responsibility. The right to protest is one of the defining freedoms of our democracy, but every right carries corresponding responsibilities. Those who intend to protest should do so peacefully, lawfully and with respect for the rights, dignity and safety of others."

Citizens express mixed reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the president's address below:

Bongiwe Mtshali wrote: "After the 30th June everyday is going to be 30th of June✊."

Michael Worentetu commented: "Can someone explain the meaning of this statement from the President..., 🤔."

Tlhoriso Mashiloane stated: "We are not protesting. We are protecting our future and our land🙌🇿🇦."

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma Appears to Distance March and March From June 30 Anti-Immigrant Protest

Source: TikTok

Jacinta makes massive U-turn about June 30

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that South African anti-immigrant activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has sparked outrage on social media after appearing to disassociate March and March from the June 30 protest.

South Africa's anti-immigrant movement, led by Jacinta, Ngizwe Mchunu of the Amabhinca Nation and eZokobho SA, and prominent Zulu cultural activist, media personality, and MC, Nkosikhona Phakel'umthakathi Ndabandaba, has announced June 30 as the deadline for illegal immigrants to self-deport from South Africa or face dire consequences.

Despite warnings from the government assuring that no one would be harmed, Phakel'umthakathi has been heard on video discouraging migrants from listening to the government, insisting the activist movement has all the power on the ground.

Source: YEN.com.gh