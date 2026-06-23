Phakel’umthakathi is a South African cultural activist, traditional leader and actor

He rose to prominence after leading Zulu regiments during the funeral of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

His views on immigration and social issues have made him one of South Africa's most talked-about figures

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Nkosikhona "Phakel’umthakathi" Ndabandaba has become one of the most talked-about figures in South Africa. The cultural activist and traditional leader has built a strong following through his outspoken views on national issues and his commitment to promoting Zulu traditions.

All you need to know about the South African activist at the centre of immigration debates. Image credit: phakelumthakathi

Source: Instagram

Over the years, he has transformed from a community-based cultural advocate into a nationally recognised personality whose comments regularly generate discussion across social media and mainstream media platforms.

Who is Phakel’umthakathi?

Phakel’umthakathi hails from Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal, a region widely regarded as the heartland of Zulu culture and history. He is known for his involvement in traditional leadership activities and cultural programmes aimed at preserving indigenous customs.

The activist has often used public appearances and social media platforms to educate young people about Zulu heritage, traditional values and community development. His passion for culture has earned him admiration from many supporters who view him as a defender of traditional African identity.

Beyond activism, he has also gained recognition as a public speaker and community mobiliser, often addressing issues affecting local communities.

How he rose to prominence

Phakel’umthakathi's profile grew significantly in 2023 during the funeral ceremonies of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, one of South Africa's most influential traditional and political leaders.

His leadership role among the amabutho, the traditional Zulu regiments, attracted widespread attention. Images and videos from the ceremonies circulated online, introducing him to millions of South Africans who had not previously heard of him.

The increased exposure helped establish him as a national figure and opened doors to television appearances, interviews and public engagements.

Television career and social media influence

As his popularity increased, Phakel’umthakathi expanded his presence into the entertainment industry. He became involved in television productions and media projects, further strengthening his public profile.

Watch the Instagram profile of Phakel’umthakathi below:

His social media pages have also played a major role in his rise. Through videos, live sessions and public commentary, he engages followers on topics ranging from culture and leadership to social and political matters.

The combination of traditional leadership and digital influence has made him one of the most recognisable cultural personalities in South Africa.

Why he remains controversial

Phakel’umthakathi frequently finds himself at the centre of public debate due to his views on immigration, land ownership and national identity.

Supporters argue that he raises important concerns affecting local communities and encourages South Africans to preserve their cultural heritage. Critics, however, believe some of his statements contribute to division and tension.

Regardless of where people stand, there is little doubt that Phakel’umthakathi has become a powerful voice in South African public discourse.

His influence continues to grow, ensuring that his activities and opinions remain closely watched by supporters and critics alike.

South African activist Jacinta Ngobese Zuma names who she thinks is responsible for Bafana Bafana's defeat to Mexico in the World Cup. Photo source: @jacintangobese, @bafanabafana

Source: Instagram

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma blasts anti-Bafana Africans

YEN.com.gh also reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma had taken to Facebook to jab those who had supported Mexico after the 2026 World Cup win against South Africa.

In a scathing clap back, the March and March leader noted that those Africans who supported Mexico have neither become Mexicans nor had their countries fixed.

Jacinta, who had earlier blamed South Africa's coach, Hugo Broos, for the defeat, described those Africans jeering Bafana Bafana as coming from underdeveloped countries.

Source: YEN.com.gh