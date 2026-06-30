Prominent Ghanaian entertainer and social media commentator Archipalago has debunked widespread rumours regarding his alleged arrest

A TikTok video from a live stream session showed the musician laughing off claims that he was placed under house arrest

The entertainer appeared in what seemed to be his work attire while reassuring his followers that he is safe and employed in the United States

US-based Ghanaian entertainer, social media commentator, and musician Archipalago has formally addressed viral rumours claiming he has been arrested.

"I Am Living Good": Archipalago Reacts to Fresh Rumours of His Arrest, Video

Source: Facebook

The prominent media personality cleared the air during a live broadcast, completely dismissing the speculations making the rounds online.

The young Ghanaian man, whose real name is Dennis Anane, clarified during a TikTok live session. The footage of the broadcast was subsequently captured and shared on the platform by user @abrewasidechick3.

Archipalago addresses arrest claims

In the viral clip, Archipalago laughed off the heavy speculation that he was currently in law enforcement custody or facing strict house arrest constraints in America.

He maintained a cheerful disposition throughout the video while dressed in his work uniform.

Addressing the viral claims directly on the live video, Archipalago said: "Jack i am feeling happy, i am living good here, i am working."

Ghanaians react to Archipalago's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the entertainer's post below:

Nuhumem said: "Don’t mine them."

Low Key wrote: "He is matured now😁😁."

SUPERSTAR ⭐️ stated: "We miss you on social media ok 😂😂."

Adofoasa commented: "You look good 👍 tho."

lydianyarko130 added: "Palago palago ❤️❤️❤️."

Source: YEN.com.gh