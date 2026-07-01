A teen lost her life after jumping into the Detroit River to rescue her 9-year-old cousin during a family gathering

Bystanders successfully rescued the younger child while the teenager was pulled under by the river current

Emergency teams recovered the body of the teenager following an extensive search operation in the river area

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

What began as a family graduation celebration ended in heartbreak after 14-year-old Aamina Bradley drowned while trying to save her 9-year-old cousin from the Detroit River.

Aamina Bradley, 14, tragically drown in the Detroit River while rescuing her 9-year-old cousin. Image credit: thencbeat

Source: UGC

The tragic incident occurred when the children entered the water near Maheras-Gentry Park.

The report, which was shared on Instagram by @atblackstar on June 29, 2026, noted that the younger child accidentally fell into the water.

Family members stated that Aamina immediately jumped into the river to offer assistance.

Father recounts tragic river incident

While bystanders were able to safely rescue the 9-year-old child, Aamina was pulled under by the heavy current and never resurfaced.

Her father, Glenn Bradley, recounted that he rushed into the river after hearing his daughter's cries for help but could not reach her in time.

The grieving father described Aamina as a bright, loving teenager who dreamed of becoming a scientist and always put others before herself. Her body was later recovered by authorities after an extensive search.

Read more about the tragic passing of Aamina, the teen girl who tried to save her cousin in the Detroit River, in the Instagram post below.

Social media users mourn brave teenager

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

itsgenevieve__ said:

"Prayers and condolences to the family 😢 she passed away as a hero ❤️."

tonya. bell.7921 wrote:

"Prayers for her family🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💔💔💔."

doretha. mollett stated:

"My condolences. ❤️."

misstarajonesgoddess commented:

"Oh my dear God… such a brave pretty girl…rest peacefully 🙏🏾🕊."

itsjasmineheaux added:

"😢😢 a young queen gone too soon."

7 school kids drown

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the bodies of some seven school children have been retrieved from the Densu River after a boat carrying an unknown number of children to cross the choppy river capsized.

Rescue efforts are still ongoing, however, because the incident happened around 5 pm on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, the hope of finding other children alive has waned.

Source: YEN.com.gh