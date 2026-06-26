A rare video showcasing former US President Barack Obama hanging out with his younger sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng, sparked significant conversations online

Many social media users expressed immense surprise after discovering the existence of the former president's sibling following his heartfelt post

Maya Soetoro-Ng, an Indonesian-American educator and peace advocate, shares the same mother as Obama but has a different father

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A rare video of former United States President Barack Obama spending time with his younger half-sister has captured the internet's attention.

A rare video of Barack Obama and his sister Maya Soetoro-Ng hanging out trends online. Image credit: @BarackObama/X

Source: UGC

The clip has left many social media users completely surprised, as a large number of people are only just finding out that the former president has a sister.

The Instagram video was shared by @beingblackislit on June 25, 2026, after Obama uploaded a heartfelt post dedicated to her.

His younger sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng, is an accomplished Indonesian-American educator, author, and peace advocate. The siblings share the same mother, Ann Dunham, but have different fathers.

While dedicated followers of Obama's life are well aware of his family background, the video introduced a vast portion of the public to his maternal sibling for the very first time, triggering widespread curiosity about his extended family structure.

The X post below has Barack Obama's original video with his sister Maya.

Reactions trail Barack Obama's and sisters' video

The online community reacted with widespread fascination, with many admitting they had no idea about his sister, while others pointed out his larger family tree.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the viral post below:

@authenticly_me7.15 said:

"Never knew ❤️he definitely protected her, which was amazing."

@momackstyles commented:

"Ain’t nobody told me noooothin! 😮."

@shainajade92 pointed out:

"Barack has EIGHT siblings y’all 😂."

@ebony_dream404 wrote:

"Ain’t nobody read the book? lol."

@mz_ivlis_87 added:

"She’s just as beautiful as he is handsome! ❤️."

Sir Obama petition IGP to arrest Mugabe

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two concerned citizens have petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, to investigate and possibly arrest Power FM presenter Salifu Mugabe Maase over allegations that some District Police Commanders are supplying firearms to armed robbers.

In a letter dated Monday, May 25, 2026, and addressed to the IGP at Police Headquarters in Accra, the petitioners, Kwaku A.D. Takyi, popularly known as Sir Obama Pokuase, and Ibrahim Kamaldeen, described the claims allegedly made on Power FM by Maase as serious criminal allegations.

Source: YEN.com.gh