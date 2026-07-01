A body believed to be that of a young child was recovered from a commercial bus that was swept away by heavy floods in Alajo

A resident stepped into the moving flood waters to retrieve the remains after noticing that emergency officers on the scene could not do the job

Social media users have called on the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana National Fire Service to officially employ the brave resident

A resident of Alajo has explained his reasons for demanding payment after stepping into dangerous flood waters to retrieve a body from a commercial bus (trotro) that was swept away by floods.

Alajo residents retrieve the remains of a deceased person from a submerged bus after heavy floods, prompting calls for his employment within security agencies. Image credit: ADOM TV Extra/FB

Source: UGC

The resident intervened after observing that emergency officials on the scene were unable to perform the retrieval.

The video documenting the incident was shared on Facebook by Accra-based radio station Adom 106.3 FM. The brave resident recounted that he had to take on the dangerous task after realising that all the emergency officers who arrived at the scene could not handle the job.

Alajo resident retrieves remains after flood

The man disclosed that he braved the moving waters, headed straight to the submerged vehicle, and pulled out the deceased.

He noted that while he did not immediately verify the gender of the remains, he was certain the victim was a young child.

Explaining his decision to charge the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) for his services, the Alajo resident stated:

"I took money from NADMO because it is not my job to retrieve the body".

The Facebook video showing the moment the brave Alajo resident took responsibility to retrieve the remains is below.

Ghanaians call for his employment in GNFS/GAF

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the Adom 106.3 FM post below:

Penny Asante Kollynz said:

"Real soldiers are in the streets, forget those in uniform."

Seyram Diss wrote:

"NADMO and the navy must employ this guy."

Campbell Fiifi stated:

"Right people to be employed in our security service...the to whom you know agencies."

Asuni Eric commented:

"He is right to ask for payment before retrieving the bodies. The people who are genuinely qualified and should have been recruited into NADMO or the police to do this work are often denied the opportunity because recruitment is influenced by protocol and connections. Therefore, I fully support his decision."

Paa Kwasi Kuranchie added:

"He’s very right, but as usual they won’t employ him. GAF or GNFS will need this guy big time. He’s very strong."

Source: YEN.com.gh